Jesse C. Morton, Alexandria, Va.

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased down and killed while jogging in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were all sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a dramatic courtroom sentencing — two of them without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
Chicago (CNN) — Bargaining sessions between city officials and the teachers union on a return to the classroom remain productive but must wrap up this weekend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told CNN Friday night. The Chicago Public Schools system, which has canceled classes since Wednesday, said it hoped to...
