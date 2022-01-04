Sounder Trains between Seattle and Everett canceled due to landslide on tracks
SEATTLE — The Sounder N Line service between Seattle and Everett is canceled through Wednesday due to a landslide on the tracks, Sound Transit announced.
The landslide is covering the tracks near milepost 19.6, about 3 miles north of Edmonds.
Sound Transit is providing special buses that will provide direct service for N Lines passengers to Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett through Wednesday.
