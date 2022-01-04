ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson charity forgives past patient debt and penalty fees

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsRUX_0dc64F1n00

BRANSON, Mo. – The Faith Community Health Board of Directors declared 2022 the “Year of Jubilee” for their organization, forgiving past debts and penalty fees from patients of their clinic.

“The move to forgive all past debt underscores our mission to provide care, compassionate care for the
community” said Tom Willcox, FCH board chair and pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Branson.

“Our board realized the disciplinary charge was preventing individuals from reengaging with the clinic and causing further impact to their health and therefore their quality of life,” said Anne E. McGregor, Interim Executive Director of FCH. “We have seen time and again that when men and women find an affordable, quality home for their health and medication needs they are able to live life better; engaged in their families and communities.”

The owners of Pasghettis Restaurant and Attraction, Babette and Nolan Fogle, donated the funds to pay the previously outstanding balance for the clinic.

“We admire the work of Faith Community Health, the gap they fill in our community is real and needed. I did not hesitate a moment when I understood what the ‘Year of Jubilee’ was,” said Babette Fogle, board member of Faith Community Health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth to provide telemed services for Bolivar Schools

BOLIVAR, MO– A partnership with CoxHealth to provide telemed services for staff and students has been approved by the Bolivar School Board. The new Virtual Clinic would allow parents in most cases the opportunity to stay at work or home and provide students and their families healthcare services without having to leave the school grounds. […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Working parents seek child care options during snow day

OZARK, Mo. – As numerous kids enjoyed a snow day on Thursday, many working parents had to find child care.  In Ozark, about 35 kids attended a snow day program at the community center. City of Ozark Recreation Supervisor, Hayden Ponsar, said as soon as area schools cancel class, The OC rolls into action. “Our […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

OTC hopes lawmakers will renew Fast Track Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As lawmakers are now back in Jefferson City, Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) hopes this means something will be done about the workforce shortage. OTC says it wants lawmakers to renew the Fast Track program. Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon says the workforce incentive grant helps adult Missourians continue their education. “I do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield is responding to feedback on its new masking and policy. As of January 3rd, the Springfield hospital is no longer allowing cloth masks inside the hospital. A level 2 droplet mask (a medical grade mask) or higher grade will be required. Anyone who does not have a mask […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Branson, MO
Branson, MO
Society
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 in Springfield: Health Department sees record daily case rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said on Friday the department’s rate of COVID-19 cases is at its highest since the pandemic began. Thursday’s total of 434 new COVID-19 cases brings the department’s rolling 7-day average to 280.7 cases per day. The previous high was 254.7 cases per day. That was reported a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Salvation Army Midland Division Warming Centers are open around region

ST. LOUIS, Mo– Daytime warming centers are opening in Missouri thanks to The Salvation Army Midland Division. The warming centers will be operated by Salvation Army worship centers called Salvatin Army Corps, in collaboration with local coalitions. Warming center locations and hours are listed below. Springfield Harbor House Community Center636 N. Boonville Ave.Springfield, MO 658027 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Presbyterian Church#Charity#Fch Board#Faith Community Health
KOLR10 News

Demand for COVID-19 testing in Springfield grows after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While news outlets across the country report hours-long lines at testing clinics, Springfield health officials say there’s no shortage of tests in the metro, but appointments are starting to fill up days in advance.  At the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s clinic on East Battlefield in Springfield, nearly all of its 400 available […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth dealing with shortage of COVID-19 treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that can help people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are becoming scarce, according to CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards. Edwards tweeted Tuesday evening that Cox is not able to control its supply of monoclonal antibodies. CoxHealth is given an allocation from the federal government. Edwards says […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The owner of Car-fi passes away in December 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Richard (Rick) O. Snelson, Jr., 66, of Springfield passed away on December 31, 2021.   Snelson was the owner of Car-Fi in Springfield and Nixa before he retired. For the last four years, Car-Fi has donated coats to those less fortunate.  In February 2021, the business created an enclosure for the coats to keep them dry.   Snelson began working in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KOLR10 News

Masking mandate issued for Harrison Schools amid COVID-19 increase

HARRISON, Ark. — The rise of COVID-19 cases is forcing Harrison School District to issue a temporary masking mandate. Starting Monday, January 10, Harrison Schools will be requiring all staff and students to wear masks. The masking requirement will be in effect for 9 days and the District will decide on Jan. 20 whether to […]
HARRISON, AR
KOLR10 News

Scheduling for a booster dose now available for 12-15-year-olds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that booster appointments for those 12 to 15 years of age can now be scheduled. This is following the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) approval on January 6. DHSS approval comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Jobs report shows people switching careers, true for former Springfield educator

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The latest jobs report shows more than 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in the month of November, keeping on with the “Great Resignation” trend. Local job experts said people are finding higher-level positions during the pandemic.  Missouri Job Center Spokesperson, Katherine Trombetta, said some people are deciding to try a new career […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

A look at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s resource for COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is now offering a way to book COVID-19 testing appointments online. Health Department officials say with other respiratory illnesses going around besides COVID, testing is the best way to find out what’s making you sick. The health department’s new online testing tool offers a way to book […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy