Māmalahoa Highway Reopened After Flooding

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMāmalahoa Highway (Route 190) has re-opened, the Hawai‘i Police Department stated at 6:50 p.m. Monday. However, repairs are being done...

Truck Fire on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Forces Lane Closure

One lane on Daniel K. Inouye Highway between Hilo and Mauna Kea Road junction is closed due to a truck fire. Hawaii Police Department sent out a push alert at 3:30 p.m. indicating both lanes near mile marker 14 were closed. Photos on social media show vehicles backed up on the highway.
HILO, HI
CBS Denver

Rabbit Ears Pass Reopens To Traffic After Extended Closure

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass reopened Thursday afternoon after an extended closure due to winter driving conditions. Rabbit Ears Pass is where US Highway 40 crosses the Continental Divide.(credit: Shannon Lukens) The pass closed Wednesday afternoon as the snowstorm brought frigid temperatures and snow to Colorado. (credit: Shannon Lukens) The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened US 40 between Kemry Lane and Spruce Street- Kremmling- from mile marker 139 to mile marker 184. (credit: Grand County) ❄️Hwy 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass UPDATE- @ColoradoDOT has reopened #US40 between Kemry Lane & Spruce Street (Kremmling) from Mile Point 139 to Mile Point 184. Please travel safely! ➡️https://t.co/4JyFGZ9EDQ #COTrip #COTraffic #GrandCounty pic.twitter.com/tWYMkm4V1o — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) January 6, 2022 The Grand County Sheriff reminded drivers to travel safely in a tweet.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
masonwebtv.com

U.S. Highway 101 Reopens between Hoodsport and Quilcene

A nearly 50-mile section of US 101 between Mason and Jefferson Counties has reopened to travelers. The highway reopened at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The highway has been closed between the SR 104 junction with US 101 and Hoodsport since Sunday evening after heavy snow brought down trees and powerlines. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews have worked together with local utility crews to remove hundreds of fallen trees and debris in an effort to clear the highway.
HOODSPORT, WA
Plumas County News

Could Highway 70 reopen late next week?

Highway 70 remains closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye due to the slide near the Butte/Plumas County Line, but that could change by the end of next week. Following a brief reopening in early December, the area has remained closed due to continued slide activity and inclement weather.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Another Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Monday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see another full closure Monday night through Tuesday morning as crews continue working to raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Monday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
LODI, CA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 151 reopens following crash near Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Traffic in both directions on U.S. Highway 151 began flowing normally in Iowa County between mile markers 38 and 40 Tuesday afternoon, more than 14 hours after a crash that killed two Mineral Point firefighters. UPDATES: Two Mineral Point firefighters killed when semi crashes into firetruck Northbound drivers had been instructed to take an alternate route...
MINERAL POINT, WI
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
KJCT8

CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing a safety closure today Jan. 6 on I-70 through the Vail Pass. The closure will begin at 1:00 pm and will last into the afternoon as weather permits. CDOT says crews will be closing the canyon for winter maintenance operations.
VAIL, CO
KDRV

ODOT reopens Southern Oregon highways through the Cascades

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation says it has reopened several highways that were closed earlier this week amid heavy snow. Highways 138E, 62, and 230 are all back open to traffic, the agency said. Crews from southwest Oregon had been working to plow the deep snow,...
ASHLAND, OR
WEAU-TV 13

I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter weather is impacting traffic in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday morning. A crash closed Interstate 94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire for about 45 minutes. A jackknifed semi is the reason for the closure. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
skyhinews.com

Most highways reopen in Grand following heavy snowstorm

4:10 p.m.: Colorado Highway 134 has reopened between Colorado Highway 131 and Pinney Road west of KRemmling. 3:10 p.m.: US Highway 40 between Rabbit Ears Pass and Kremmling has reopened, though driving conditions are still poor. Chain law is in effect over the pass. Noon: US Highway 40 on Berthoud...
KREMMLING, CO
bigislandnow.com

Update: Bayfront Highway Now Open

As of 1:40 p.m., the section of Bayfront Highway closed this morning due to high surf and debris is now open. Bayfront Highway is closed between Pauahi Street and Waianueneu Avenue this morning due to high surf and debris. County officials advise motorists to use Kamehameha Avenue. This comments section...
TRAFFIC
Portland Tribune

UPDATE: Highway 26 from Rhody to Milepost 72 reopens

Mount Hood ski resorts, Welches and Firwood Schools suspend operations for Tuesday, Jan. 4. Highway 26 was reopened after severe winter weather on Mount Hood halted ski resort operations and select school operations Tuesday morning, Jan. 4,. The roadway had been closed from milepost 45 near Rhododendron to milepost 62,...
PORTLAND, OR
Klamath Alerts

CREWS WORK TO REOPEN CASCADE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS

MEDFORD – Crews are working to get three high Cascade highways reopened to traffic later today. Portions of Oregon 138E, 230 and 62 closed last night due to severe weather. -OR 138E closure moved from Glide (MP 16) to Toketee (MP 61). OR 138E from Toketee to the intersection with U.S. 97 is closed (MP 61-100).
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
spectrumlocalnews.com

Coastal flooding closes section of N.C. Highway 12

Residents and visitors along North Carolina's Outer Banks are still dealing with lingering effects from the storm system that brought severe storms and snow to parts of the state Monday. The storm that is now far offshore, combined with lunar tide cycles, is causing higher than normal tides along the...
TRAFFIC
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Flooding closes Highway 190 between Waimea rodeo grounds and Waikoloa Road

Police have closed Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) from the 11-mile marker at Waikoloa Road to Ala Ohia Road near the Parker Ranch rodeo grounds on the southwestern outskirts of Waimea. According to police the highway has experienced flooding, ponding and erosion from the 7-mile marker to the 3-mile marker. It...
WAIMEA, HI
theedgemarkets.com

KM77-KM78 stretch of KL-Karak Highway reopened

KUANTAN (Jan 4): The eastbound stretch of KM77-KM78 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (pictured) which was closed following the monsoon floods has been opened to traffic since 3am on Tuesday (Jan 4), said its concessionaire ANIH Bhd. Its Head Senior General Manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi said repair and cleaning works...
TRAFFIC

