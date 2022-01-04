ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Green Tech’s Walton pushing through COVID’s harshest realities

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erU1F_0dc63cNr00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s important to remember as games get shuffled around due to COVID-19, these are just the smallest impacts of the pandemic. For Green Tech basketball senior Dayshaun Walton, not only has he had to deal with COVID on the court, he’s had to deal with it’s harshest realities off of it.

In June of last year, Green Tech basketball head coach DJ Jones received a phone call he’ll never forget. “I got a phone call, ‘Can you get in contact with Dayshaun?,'” Jones said. “‘His mother is in the hospital and his family is trying to locate him.'”

Dayshaun had visited his mother in the hospital the night before, but her battle with COVID-19 had taken a turn for the worse. “I just remember him coming over like a little baby and just crying in my arms for a good five to ten minutes,” said Jones. “That’s just a moment I’ll never forget.”

Dayshaun’s mother Sandra Carlisle passed away at the age of 50. “At first, it didn’t seem real at first,” said Walton. “Then it came to reality it was real, so I just had to stay focused and keep doing what I got to do.”

His mother’s tragic passing only brought Dayshaun’s family closer together, but he also found solace within the Green Tech basketball team. “I feel like this is my second home,” said Walton. “I can talk to these guys like they’re my own family. They give me advice and encouragement to keep going.”

Dayshaun has always found comfort in the game of basketball. “I fell in love with it ever since I was a little kid and I just kept going and I got better at it,” said Walton. “I’m a competitor. I like to compete.”

The game now also serves as a motivating force to make his mother proud. “Everything I ever needed and ever had was because of her,” said Walton. “I just feel like I have to keep going and keep doing what I have to do to make her proud.”

He’s surely done just that. Dayshaun is averaging 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists per game this season, all while maintaining a 3.2 GPA. The senior has his eyes set on a state title, Division-I college basketball, and ultimately the NBA, all while keeping his mother’s lessons in mind. “She always told me, never take anything for granted,” said Walton. “Life is too short.”

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Where will New Yorkers be able to place sports bets?

The wait is almost over for mobile sports betting fans. New Yorkers will be able to place bets through nine sports betting companies approved by the New York State Gaming Commission, four of which can commence online sports betting beginning Saturday, Jan. 8.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
College Basketball
Albany, NY
Basketball
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany, NY
Sports
City
Walton, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Clarkson University Warrior Fest to support North Country veterans

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sled hockey game that supports local veterans will return to Potsdam next week. Clarkson University has confirmed that it will again host Warrior Fest, which is noted as an event that celebrates and supports veterans in the North Country. According to Clarkson, the event will feature several raffles, giveaways and […]
POTSDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kid Blast, famed racehorse, finds new career at Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga

A bay gelding horse named Kid Blast created a name for both himself and owner Parting Glass Racing, winning or finishing in all eight races at New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) tracks. Now, just five miles from the famed Saratoga Race Course, Kid Blast has still been making memories and bringing joy to those around him as a therapy horse with Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nba#Green Tech
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one! On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mass food distribution in Schenectady on January 7

On Friday, January 7, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in Schenectady at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.
NEWS10 ABC

North Country Weekend Calendar: WWE brings the smackdown back

There's a rumble in the ring this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. On Saturday, the WWE Supershow is back in Glens Falls for the first time in over two years. Professional wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, who recently spoke to NEWS10 about the match, and Roman Reigns will duke it out at Cool Insuring Arena.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

$500,000 grant to benefit Upstate Agriculture Workforce Training Program

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado announced Friday a $500,000 workforce training grant for the SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill. The funds will help students work in collaboration with large, multi-location agricultural equipment dealerships in New York State to develop and deliver an agricultural power machinery workforce training program. “With ongoing […]
COBLESKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why it gets so quiet after it snows

One study found that just two inches of snow can absorb 60% of sound waves. The lighter and fluffier the snow, the better it will be at absorbing sound waves.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy