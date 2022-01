Full circle! Cloud gaming can be pretty nice — games running on remote servers means you don’t need expensive hardware that probably takes up a lot of space, you don’t need all the local storage, and you can in theory access your games on any device. Of course, if you’ve followed cloud gaming over the years, you know it’s never looked that rosy. Accessing resource-intensive games across large distances requires the absolute best internet service (and the absolute best routers and mesh networks), and even then, the latency can be a killer in faster-paced games. So, what’s the solution? Dell has introduced Concept Nyx at CES 2022, and it wants to solve the problem by moving that server back into the home.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO