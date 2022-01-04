ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Akinjo named Big 12 Player of the Week

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXpEG_0dc63PrI00

WACO, TX — After a week in which he scored a career high 27 points, Baylor guard James Akinjo was named the Big 12 Basketball Player of the Week.

In two games, Akinjo averaged 21.5 points and six assists to go along with 2.5 assists.

Currently, he is the Big 12 leader in both assists and steals this season.

He becomes the 27 th different Baylor player to win conference player of the week honors.

The Bears will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Oklahoma.

