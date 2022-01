INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As the new year begins, new priorities for the state of Indiana are already underway. On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled the 2022 Next Level Agenda to the public. He says the goal of the agenda is to help the state thrive in five different areas of development: Economic, Workforce, Health and Wellness, Community, and Good Government Services.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO