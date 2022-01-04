ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Will Hobbs Issues Statement On Diversity In AEW

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago

Will Hobbs has issued a statement on the diversity in AEW. Hobbs took to social media to post the following statement, commenting on the diversity in AEW:. There is so much that goes into AEW that those online don't see. It often flies under the radar that Tony and...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
WWE
The Ringer

Brock vs. Bobby, Royal Rumble Predictions, and AEW’s Diversity Issue

In the first Cheap Heat of the new year, the guys discuss Toni Storm’s release now that more details have surfaced. Then, the crew praises WWE for their Day 1 pivot in light of Roman Reigns’s positive COVID test, and they also talk about Brock Lesnar’s place in history. And to close out the show, the guys chat with Andreas Hale about a Twitter firestorm involving Tony Khan and claims of a lack of diversity within AEW ranks (45:00).
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Will Hobbs
Fightful

Scott Armstrong Posts Statement On WWE Release

Scott Armstrong was part of the WWE staff releases made on Wednesday with WWE saying the releases were part of "the continued evolution of NXT 2.0." Armstrong had been with WWE since 2006 -- he was furloughed in April 2020, but brought back in October 2020 -- where he worked as a referee and timing out shows. He oversaw a lot of the refereeing in NXT.
WWE
411mania.com

Photo Online of a Bloody Bryan Danielson Following AEW Dynamite

A new photo is online of Bryan Danielson bloodied from the effects of his World Championship match at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson Krule, the Senior Visual Producer for the Player’s Tribune, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from last night’s show in Newark, New Jersy including a graphic photo of Danielson being tended to after the match.
WWE
Fightful

"Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki Released By WWE

"Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki has been released by WWE. On January 5, WWE confirmed to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that "Hachiman" Hideki Suzuki had been released from his contract. Suzuki had signed with the company in April 2021 to be a coach at the Performance Center, but his role evolved into one that saw him become an on-screen member of the Diamond Mine faction. There, he worked alongside Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong, also serving as a trainer for young recruits like Julius and Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Combat#East Asian#South Asian#Southeast Asian#Lgbtq#Truewilliehobbs#Big Swole
PWMania

Big Swole Talks About How A Lack of Diversity Contributed To Her AEW Departure

During her Swole World podcast, Big Swole talked about why she left AEW and what was said during her final talk with President Tony Khan:. “My heart just stopped being in it as the reason why I left AEW. I felt like there were a lot of things, and I told them in my exit interview, there are a lot of things that need to change. I know fans of the company don’t take criticism well sometimes, certain ones. Know this, this is somebody from the inside, the structure is a little off. It’s fine to be loose, but I like to have a little bit more structure. I felt like the women shouldn’t have gone through everything they went through just to get on TV or get time. You’re signed to this big company, you should get time. All these men are getting time, but the women weren’t getting anything or you’re not putting people on TV because more people are coming in. Okay, there are more people coming in, but you don’t have enough product for all of these people. Now you have all these people sitting around having two or three minute matches on Dark doesn’t keep me happy. Shoveling more money doesn’t keep a person happy. We’ve seen time and time again, especially in a place where there’s not enough space. There’s no writers in a sense. Not everyone is comfortable writing their own things. Closed mouths don’t get fed. That’s exactly what that environment is. If you are shy and don’t know how to write or are not creative, it’s not going to work unless they want it to work for you. That’s one of their biggest issues.”
WWE
Fightful

Angelo Dawkins Credits JD Drake For 'The Silencer'

Angelo Dawkins hasn't had a singles match with Roman Reigns like Montez Ford and might not get the same publicity as a potential singles talent, but he continues to be praised for his in-ring improvements. Dawkins has used the spinebuster to damage opponents, but fans have taken notice of his...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Says He Missed WWE TV Due To Vacation And The Flu

Bruce Prichard has explained his absence from WWE TV. Bruce Prichard missed multiple episodes of WWE TV as he was reportedly dealing with health issues. On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, Prichard cleared up reports and explained why he missed WWE TV. "I'm fucking great," said Prichard when...
WWE
Fightful

Official AEW Rankings (1/5): AEW Resets For 2022!

All Elite Wrestling has announced its first set of rankings for 2022, ahead of the debut of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As is the tradition in AEW, the rankings have reset with the start of a new year. Below you can see the updated rankings for January 5, 2022. Adam Cole finds himself in the number two spot right behind Bryan Danielson in the singles men's rankings. Bryan Danielson will get his shot at the championship belt tonight on Dynamite.
WWE
Fightful

William Regal Released By WWE

WWE has released William Regal. Fightful reports that William Regal has been let go by the company as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff as WWE "continues the evolution of NXT 2.0." Regal had been the on-screen General Manager of NXT from July 2014 until the NXT 2.0...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy