Mason County Superior Court is returning to virtual court hearings and bench trials. Mason County Superior Court has been working with the Public Health department regarding the safety of participants in their courtrooms. As a result of the increase of the COVID-19 virus in our community and the resulting recommendations from Public Health, the Mason County Superior Court has entered several emergency Administrative Orders limiting in-person appearances in its courtrooms. Commencing immediately, and with a few exceptions, all court hearings and bench trials will be held virtually. All jury trials are suspended until February 11, 2022.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO