ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Boss to Tarlos Fans After the Season 3 Premiere: ‘Do Not Despair’

imdb.com
 3 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 premiere, “The Big Chill.”] What’s frostier — the weather outside in Texas during an ice storm or paramedic T.K. Strand’s (Ronen...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans, You Might Need to Vent After Hearing This Upsetting Season 5 Episode News

Season 5 of 9-1-1 has been one of loss. First, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) went M.I.A., and shortly after Chimney (Kenneth Choi) left to try to find her. Then, Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) said a tearful goodbye to his family before embarking on a long trip. Now, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) gave in his resignation for the 118. It truly is the definition of a shakeup for the hit Fox drama. But what could possibly happen next?
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Dominates Wednesday Demo & Audience; ‘The Amazing Race’ Viewers Rise With Premiere

NBC’s Chicago Trio is back after the holiday break, heating up the new year as Chicago Fire wins both viewers and demo rating on Wednesday. At the top of primetime Chicago Med won the 8 p.m. hour earning a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.75 million viewers. Stable from the latest episode back in early December (0.7, 6.40M), Chicago Med tied with the two-hour Season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race on CBS (0.7, 4.24M), but beat the competition series in viewers. The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Billy Burke
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Check Out New Sneak Peek of Season Three

9-1-1: Lone Star is ready to kick off Season 3 with a whole lot of drama. Ronen Rubinstein posted the first exclusive first look of the third season in the Texas installment of the 9-1-1 franchise. The series is set to have its winter premiere in January. The clip showed off two new guest stars from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Julie Benz and Amy Acker will be joining the series as guest stars! It is unknown what characters they will be portraying or how long their appearances will last.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The ice storm continues

For those of you who have not heard, the central disaster in the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere is going to be an epic ice storm. In keeping up with the show’s recent tradition, we also know now that this will carry over into the second episode. This is an enormous crisis, and it’s one that the entire city of Austin is not ready for.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Star#Despair#Ice Storm#Tarlos Fans
TV Fanatic

Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 9

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 9, Christmas arrived on the island, and it brought new challenges for everyone involved. Meanwhile, a businesswoman's fantasy of a perfect Christmas was almost ruined. Elsewhere, Mr. Jones faced his past, leading to a shocking revelation. How did it all play out?. Use the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ EP Previews Every Character Having a Story Early in Season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star returns for season 3 in January 3 in 2022. Yes, Outsiders, 2022 will be here before you know. The show stars Rob Lowe at the center of the action. However, there is more to the program than simply Lowe’s character. Part of what makes the FOX drama so much fun for viewers is that every character matters. Every character plays a pivotal role on the program. Tim Minear, one of the writers from the show, spoke at length about this matter. And how it pertains to Season 3 on FOX that is set to debut in early January.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
foxrichmond.com

9-1-1 Lonestar Premieres January 3rd

Hit drama series 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back with all-new rescues. In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand and Capt. Tommy Vega not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126?
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Ghosts’ Ghostmas Marathon, ‘Naomi’ Trailer, ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Event, Poison Ivy on ‘Batwoman’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Trailer, ‘The Endgame’ Teaser, Meet the ‘Joe Millionaire’ Joes, and More!

CBS is airing its Ghostmas Viewers’ Choice Marathon tonight beginning at 8:30. Five fan selected episodes of the new series Ghosts are set to air. These episodes include “Pete’s Wife,” “Viking Funeral,” “D&D,” “Alberta’s Fan” and “Possession.” If you haven’t gotten a chance to watch this great new series, now is the perfect time to check it out! Each episode is not only funny, but heartfelt and the perfect series to watch with the family as we head towards Christmas! Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes return January 6.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Melanie Lynskey Previews a Pivotal ‘Yellowjackets’ Confrontation and Shauna’s Fear of Herself

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Flight of the Bumblebee,” the eighth episode of “Yellowjackets.” Melanie Lynskey has been one of the most sought-after and versatile television and film actors for years, from a scene-stealing supporting role on sitcom “Two and a Half Men” to a leading lady on “Togetherness.” She’s also been part of ensembles such as “Castle Rock,” “Mrs. America” and, most recently, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Lynskey recently picked up a drama actress Critics Choice Awards nom for the latter, in which she portrays the adult version of Shauna, a former teen athlete and plane crash survivor. In...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy