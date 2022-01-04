ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Premiere: Clayton’s Journey Begins With a Rose Refusal (Recap)

imdb.com
 3 days ago

After two seasons of The Bachelorette and the return of Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor is finally back after a year’s wait with a new host, new contestants, and a new...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

Did The Bachelor Contestants Know Colton Underwood Was Gay During Filming? Hannah Brown Speaks Out

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood has been back in the pop culture conversation lately, with his new docuseries Coming Out Colton having premiered on Netflix. Along with being called a liar by some fellow Bachelor Nation alumni, he and the women who dated him have also had to again face questions about whether they knew Underwood was gay when he was dating dozens of women simultaneously on The Bachelor. Hannah Brown, who competed on Underwood’s season before leading her own season of The Bachelorette, has shared her perspective on what went down.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Seattle Seahawks
Elite Daily

Turns Out, This Bachelor Contestant Dated Blake & Dean Before Clayton

Bachelor Nation is very connected... ahem, perhaps, too connected? Apparently, one of the Bachelor contestants from Clayton’s season, Gabby Windey, dated two other Bachelor stars, Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert. During an episode of Horstmann’s Behind The Rose podcast in October, he revealed that he and Unglert had a pattern of being interested in the same women — and now it seems like Clayton Echard could be joining the club.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Adams Was "Really Struggling" After Zac Clark Breakup Went Public

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Breakups aren't easy, and imagine having to announce your split to the world. During a recent episode of Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tayshia Adams Missing From ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale — Where Is She?

One very important person was missing from the live ‘Bachelorette’ finale — co-host Tayshia Adams! Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed why she was M.I.A. Tayshia Adams was unable to make it to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Dec. 21. As the show aired, footage cut to the studio, where a live after show was taking place. Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up the show by appearing alone onstage, and she immediately addressed why her co-host, Tayshia, wasn’t in attendance.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Janet Jackson Discusses Michael Jackson Allegations and Justin Timberlake Scandal in New Documentary

In a new documentary, set to premiere later this month, Janet Jackson offers a rare glimpse into her life and struggles. The upcoming Lifetime project Janet Jackson features never-before-seen home videos as well as interviews, including with the singer herself, who talks about dealing with family tragedies, such the death of her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as the child sexual abuse allegations made against him, which he had always denied. "There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name," Janet says in the documentary, according to an extended trailer. The video also shows footage of the King of...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman Is ‘Totally Smitten’ With Boyfriend Blaine Hart: 5 Things to Know About Her ‘Perfect Match’

Ready for her final rose? Andi Dorfman and boyfriend Blaine Hart made their Instagram debut on New Year’s Eve — but they’ve been going strong for months. The former Bachelorette, 34, and the South Carolina native, 35, met through a mutual friend and have been dating since the summer of 2021, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor: See Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer on Rose Parade float

This morning marked an annual tradition in the Rose Parade, and The Bachelor opted to get involved once more this year. In the past, we have seen the ABC show choose to do something in order to promote the upcoming season at the Pasadena event and in the end, it just makes a whole lot of sense. Think about the synergy here! With The Bachelor, you have a series that uses roses as its most iconic prop; it also traditionally films out on the West Coast, and it is returning to the all-familiar mansion this year for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy