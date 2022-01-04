ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ordinary Joe’: James Wolk on Latest Bombshell Reveals & What’s Next

 3 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Season 1, Episode 10 of Ordinary Joe, “Snow Globe.”] Ordinary Joe is officially back after signing off right before Thanksgiving, and the drama’s at an...

TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Chrissy Metz Hints Two Deaths Could Happen in the Final Season of 'This Is Us'

The sixth and final season of NBC drama series This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 4. It's guaranteed to be an emotional farewell to a show that's made us laugh, cry, and smile since it first debuted on the network in 2016. The show centers around the Pearson family and has highlighted and confronted many important issues including grief, addiction, and adoption. It's also tackled difficult conversations in unique ways regarding topics such as PTSD, fertility, and race.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Chris Geere Gauges Kate and Phillip's Incoming, Inevitable Romance

We haven’t known This Is Us‘ Phillip very long… but way he gazed at Kate in Tuesday’s season premiere told us a lot about the heretofore reserved Brit. That said, new cast addition Chris Geere previews that even though a flash-forward in Season 5 clued us in to the fact that Kate and Phillip will eventually marry, there’ll be no whirlwind romance between the two. Instead, Geere says, there’ll be a “slow build” from co-workers to life partners. And that makes sense, given how Kate is very married — to Toby — at the current point in the story. Consequently, the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Snow Globe

This was a weak comeback after the cliffhangers in the winter finale. While Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10 featured some sweet moments, it lacked the emotional punch it needed after the two cliffhangers it dropped in Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 9,. Where was the actual aftermath of Joe...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Premiere: Everything Changes for the Pearsons (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the Season 6 Premiere of This Is Us, “The Challenger”] The beginning of the end has officially arrived for This Is Us and more change is on the horizon for the Pearsons. In the sixth and final season premiere for the NBC hit drama, the Big 3 — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — ring in their 41st birthdays just as their younger counterparts experience the trauma of The Challenger explosion. Flashbacks help show just how much change the Pearson siblings and their mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) have gone through since the show debuted. Below, we’re breaking down all of the revelations and developments being made in the premiere but beware of major spoilers. Past Traumas for the Big 3 (Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) The series opens up in the past with the young Big 3 — played by Isabella Rose Landau (Kate), Kaz Womack (Kevin), and Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman (Randall) — gearing ...
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

No ordinary Joe

Having seen most of its original scripted material fizzle, it’s only natural the home of “Fantasy Island” would foist a revival of “Joe Millionaire” on 2022. “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) follows a bevy of beauties as they “date” two Joes, not knowing which one is wealthy.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Good Sam’: What Do You Think of Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs’ New Medical Drama? (Poll)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the Good Sam series premiere.] If you’ve been looking for something to fill the House-sized hole in your heart, CBS’ new medical drama Good Sam should do the trick. When we meet Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush), she’s convincing a patient that he’s in good hands with Dr. Rob. “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), “the best” cardiothoracic surgeon, in her opinion. “I know that you are scared. I was, too,” she says. She had heart surgery a long time ago. When the team gathers in the scrub room, Sam’s sure to tell everyone they all have strengths, only for Griff to walk in and disagree. He sees a lot of weaknesses: “pathologically arrogant” (Michael Stahl-David’s Dr. Caleb Tucker), “profoundly insecure” (Omar Maskati’s Dr. Isan M. Shah), “emotionally unpredictable” (Skye P. Marshall’s Dr. Lex Trulie), and “exceptionally vain” (Davi Santos’ Dr. Joey Costa). And as the cardiac fellow,
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ordinary Joe's James Wolk Previews 'Huge' Moments for His Characters — Plus, Watch 'Duet' Sneak Peek

Is a second Ordinary Joe marriage in trouble? When the NBC drama returns with a new episode on Monday (at 10/9c), Nurse Joe finds himself rushing to make three dozen adaptive pants alongside Kinsley, the aide he hired to help with son Christopher’s care while his wife Jenny is pursuing her law degree out of state. It turns out Kinsley is a bit of an entrepreneur who pre-sold the zippered garment to her caretaker friends. In the above exclusive sneak peek, she and Joe enlist his mom, Eric and Amy to help with the massive project, and Kinsley sure feels right...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

In the new series “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s character isn’t pleased when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), a gay man having a crisis, shares his vision board. “Dream all you want, Joel, but this is the future,” she declares, gesturing at the beige room around her to indicate the world they’re doomed to inhabit. “We’re in our 40s. And it hasn’t happened yet, has it? It hasn’t happened for you, it hasn’t happened for me — and that’s because it’s not going to happen.” It’s a moment of nihilism on a comedy that finds a way to grace only after establishing...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pivoting Review: Fox's New Charmer Finds Laughs in the Grieving Process

Are network sitcoms making a comeback? Not too long ago, things looked dire for the genre — NBC didn’t even bother to put a single comedy on its fall primetime lineup — but CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and NBC’s Grand Crew have proven to be reliable sources of laughs already this season. And that hot streak continues with Fox’s newcomer Pivoting (premiering this Sunday at 8:30/7:30c; I’ve seen the first three episodes), a low-key hangout comedy bolstered by a very strong trio of lead actresses and an irreverent energy that helps lighten up a very heavy topic. The story centers on...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Variety

J.K. Simmons on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ His ‘Spider-Man’ Evolution and the Truth Behind His Jacked Body

J.K. Simmons seemed destined to star in an Aaron Sorkin film and he finally does in Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos.” But the two actually crossed paths years earlier. “My first Broadway play, I was an understudy replacement in ‘A Few Good Men,’” Simmons tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. Simmons played the role of the Doctor (which is not in the film version) but also had the opportunity to play the role of Col. Nathan Jessup – the role Jack Nicholson made infamous in Rob Reiner’s film version. “It remains to this day maybe the best role I’ve ever had,”...
MOVIES

