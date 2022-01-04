ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Chris Achuff Moving to Defensive Line, Tony White to Coach Linebackers

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers appeared on Orange Nation on ESPN Radio Monday afternoon. One of the topics he discussed was the coaching staff and he dropped some changes coming to the defense. Syracuse's new defensive line coach is someone who was already on staff.

"On the defensive side of the ball, we'll be moving Chris Achuff to defensive line and Tony White will be moving in to coach the linebackers as the defensive coordinator," Babers said.

Coach Achuff coached the linebackers the last two season and will now slide to coach the defensive line. Achuff has 15 years of experience as a defensive line coach both at the collegiate and NFL levels.

In addition, coach Babers spoke about the hirings of the three new Orange assistants in Bob Ligashesky (special teams coordinator), Robert Anae (offensive coordinator) and Jason Beck (quarterbacks coach).

"We're excited about all of our new hires," Babers said. "We also have a new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky that came over from Bowling Green by way of Illinois with some pro stops as well. We feel all three of these additions are going to help us to get to our goal. All fine coaches. All fantastic family men.

"Robert and I, it's really interesting, we've both been in the business a long time and technically we've never worked with each other. But I know everybody that he knows and he knows everybody that I know. We actually barely missed each other at the University of Hawaii, being graduate assistants for the late Dick Tomey. He's got an unbelievable resume. Jason Beck is exactly the same. He has a fantastic record with quarterbacks as well as Robert. Those two additions in the throw game should help us based on the things we've done in the run game this year with the additions of Mike Schmidt and the always steady Mike Lynch on offense."

