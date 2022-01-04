ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How ‘NCIS’ Continues to Keep Gibbs Part of the Story (Recap)

imdb.com
 3 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 10 “Pledge of Allegiance.”] Who sent Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) $10,000?...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Revealed A Longtime Secret About Gibbs, So When Is Mark Harmon Coming Back?

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 winter premiere of NCIS, called “Pledge of Allegiance.”. NCIS returned in 2022 with an episode that put the agents on the case of the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones, and the guilty party turned out to be in front of them almost the whole entire time. While the case was all about the stolen software, there was a background mystery concerning $10,000 that was deposited into the bank accounts of each McGee and Palmer, but not Torres, Knight, Cole, or Kasie. The mystery was solved at the end of the hour courtesy of Vance, and it involved a secret about Gibbs coming to light about something he has been doing behind the scenes for decades.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans last month by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black in sight.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Law
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Premiere: Creator Dan Fogelman On Pilot Flashbacks, Nostalgia & How ‘The Challenger’ Sets Up Final Season

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about “The Challenger”, the premiere of This Is Us’ sixth and final season on NBC.  NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us returned tonight for its sixth and final season. Per This Is Us tradition, the season premiere marks the Big 3’s birthday but their 41st birthday celebration was mixed with flashbacks to the way they marked the occasion in the pilot five years ago — Kevin sharing with models that the Challenger disaster may have thrust his life on the wrong path, Randall tracking down his birth father and Kate struggling with her weight. The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Special Agent
TVLine

NCIS Winter Premiere: What Did You Think of Gibbs' Sweet Surprise?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs may be some 3,300 miles away, but his presence was very much felt in Monday night’s NCIS midseason premiere. For much of the episode “Pledge of Allegiance,” both McGee (played by Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) were vexed by the mysterious deposit of $10,000 into each of their bank accounts. (Torres, meanwhile, focused on getting Jimmy to spread the wealth, even if by paying for 30 rounds of drinks.) But at episode’s end, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) asked McGee to stay behind in his office after wrapping up the Case of the Week, and then summoned for Palmer....
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley on eventual series finale, ending

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending. Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law to Crossover to NCIS: Hawai’i (Watch)

NCIS viewers will see a big crossover on CBS in March. Cast members Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law are heading to the islands for an episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. Both CBS and Valderrama teased the crossover on social media on Monday ahead of the return of the shows from winter break. Valderrama said, “Listen… I am headed off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event.”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 10 spoilers: Suits alum to guest star! (photo)

If you love it when familiar faces coming on board NCIS for guest spots, odds are you’re going to especially love season 19 episode 10. With that in mind, how about we discuss the photo above! The image features, of course, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, but also a familiar face as a guest star in Amanda Schull. The Suits and 12 Monkeys actress will be guest-starring within “Pledge of Allegiance” as a woman named Kay Barlow, someone who is somehow connected to the case at hand.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Debate Their Favorite of Gibbs’ Girlfriends

You know, Outsiders, that those of you who are NCIS fans do have some interesting topics for discussion. Like, who tops Gibbs’ girlfriends?. on Reddit is dedicated to this very subject. It’s titled, “Women in Gibbs’ Life.” And, in case you have been living under a rock, Gibbs refers to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Gibbs’ Legacy Will ‘Never Be Forgotten’ in Heartwarming Clip

No matter how much longer NCIS is on TV with or without Gibbs, it is clear that the character’s legacy is going to always be a part of the show. In a clip from last night’s brand new episode of NCIS, there was a heartwarming moment between Director Vance (Rocky Carroll), Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Although the former team leader is gone, it is clear that Gibbs is going to be popping up every now and again.
TV SERIES
EW.com

NCIS recap: Gibbs doesn't forget his people

Welcome to 2022, NCIS! You're doing amazing, sweetie. Well, kind of. The episode that ushers in the new year was perhaps a little too easy for astute viewers to crack — but it ends with an emotional wallop courtesy of our absent Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon). First, the case....
TV SERIES
Variety

Melanie Lynskey Previews a Pivotal ‘Yellowjackets’ Confrontation and Shauna’s Fear of Herself

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Flight of the Bumblebee,” the eighth episode of “Yellowjackets.” Melanie Lynskey has been one of the most sought-after and versatile television and film actors for years, from a scene-stealing supporting role on sitcom “Two and a Half Men” to a leading lady on “Togetherness.” She’s also been part of ensembles such as “Castle Rock,” “Mrs. America” and, most recently, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Lynskey recently picked up a drama actress Critics Choice Awards nom for the latter, in which she portrays the adult version of Shauna, a former teen athlete and plane crash survivor. In...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Do You Think ‘NCIS’ or ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Will End First? (Poll)

With both NCIS and the Los Angeles spinoff both in double digits, and after New Orleans wrapped in 2021, we can’t help but wonder which remaining long-running show in the franchise will be the first to say goodbye (as much as we hate to think about it). NCIS, for example, has already seen Mark Harmon exit this season, and honestly, it had gotten to the point that we expected his last episode also to be the series’. Gary Cole has come in as Alden Parker, taking over as team leader (after Sean Murray’s Tim McGee didn’t want the job), and sure, the show can continue with this new configuration for a while. So far, Parker, McGee, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) are working well ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

This Is Us' Chris Geere Gauges Kate and Phillip's Incoming, Inevitable Romance

We haven’t known This Is Us‘ Phillip very long… but way he gazed at Kate in Tuesday’s season premiere told us a lot about the heretofore reserved Brit. That said, new cast addition Chris Geere previews that even though a flash-forward in Season 5 clued us in to the fact that Kate and Phillip will eventually marry, there’ll be no whirlwind romance between the two. Instead, Geere says, there’ll be a “slow build” from co-workers to life partners. And that makes sense, given how Kate is very married — to Toby — at the current point in the story. Consequently, the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Teases Final Moves for the Byrde Family

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Part 1 of the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which premieres on Jan. 21. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who get entangled with the local criminals of the Ozarks in Missouri after moving there to continue their money laundering scheme. Season 4 will follow the couple after the killing of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), an attorney for the Navarro drug cartel. Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) brings Marty and Wendy further into the operation while they try to escape the Ozarks, but their past continues to haunt...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy