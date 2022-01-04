Caltrans to launch project on Union Avenue to help reduce pedestrian deaths, injuries from vehicle accidents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is set to launch a comprehensive project on Union Avenue to reduce pedestrian deaths and injuries from vehicle accidents, according to the Kern Council of Governments.

Caltrans informed Executive Director of the Kern Council of Governments Ahron Hakimi on Monday morning about the project.

“What they’re going to propose is commonly known as a ‘road diet’ where they take away some lanes, reduce the speeds of the vehicles, make it much more comfortable for bicyclists and pedestrians,” Hakimi said. “It won’t guarantee that people won’t run across the road, but getting hit by a car doing 25 miles per hour is much less likely to be fatal than a car doing 45.”

Hakimi said he believes Caltrans will follow through on the project because they have the funding.

“Next question is how fast can they deliver,” he said. “We’re not looking for another study or investigation. We’re looking for a project to be built quickly.”

Complete details on the Union Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project will be released during a meeting with Caltrans and local officials on Jan. 28



