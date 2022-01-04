ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Caltrans to launch project on Union Avenue to help reduce pedestrian deaths, injuries from vehicle accidents

By Jim Scott, Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGvEY_0dc60hgr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is set to launch a comprehensive project on Union Avenue to reduce pedestrian deaths and injuries from vehicle accidents, according to the Kern Council of Governments.

Caltrans informed Executive Director of the Kern Council of Governments Ahron Hakimi on Monday morning about the project.

“What they’re going to propose is commonly known as a ‘road diet’ where they take away some lanes, reduce the speeds of the vehicles, make it much more comfortable for bicyclists and pedestrians,” Hakimi said. “It won’t guarantee that people won’t run across the road, but getting hit by a car doing 25 miles per hour is much less likely to be fatal than a car doing 45.”

Hakimi said he believes Caltrans will follow through on the project because they have the funding.

“Next question is how fast can they deliver,” he said. “We’re not looking for another study or investigation. We’re looking for a project to be built quickly.”

Complete details on the Union Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project will be released during a meeting with Caltrans and local officials on Jan. 28

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Passenger killed in South Edison Road crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger who died when the SUV she was traveling in collided with a tow truck has been identified. Julia Aquino, 48, of Bakersfield died at the scene of Tuesday’s collision at the intersection of South Edison Highway and Muller Road, according to coroner’s officials. She was not wearing a seat […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist struck and killed on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Arnulfo Lopez Rodriguez, 64, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. On Jan. 4 around 12:30 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department was dispatched to California Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead after fire at vacant restaurant in Lamont identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man found dead after a fire at a vacant Lamont restaurant last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Alejandro Reyes Pantoja, 43, of Arvin, according to the coroner’s office. The cause of Pantoja’s death has not been determined at this time. On Dec. […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Daly City man found dead in central Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 38-year-old Daly City man was found dead this week after a structure fire in central Bakersfield. The body of Alan Salvador Apruebo was found Wednesday after a blaze in the 2200 block of Verde Street, according to coroner’s officials. Cause and manner of death have not been determined. Bakersfield Fire […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
KGET

Fog prompts school delays in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fog rolling into the county has caused some school districts to prompt fog delays Friday morning. The following schools have fog delays: Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour delay Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour delay Semitropic School District – Two-hour delay Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour delay […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Nighttime lane closure scheduled for Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Highway will have one lane closed in both directions Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 p.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The lanes will stay closed until 6 a.m. between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane for utility potholing, according to TRIP. A lane will remain open in both directions […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 7, patchy fog throughout the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re heading out on the roads this morning expect some patchy fog. The county will see some clouds around the area today with temperatures in the lower 50s. The mountain areas should be partly cloudy by afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s. If you are making plans this weekend […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Kern County libraries to reopen, expand hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five library branches are set to reopen this month with four others set to expand their hours and days in the coming weeks, the Kern County Library announced on Monday. The branches set to reopen in January include the Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales and Mojave libraries, according to the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Where you can get free COVID-19 testing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is creating what experts call a “vertical spike” in cases nationwide, so many may be considering getting tested. Experts say it is best to wait 3-5 days after being exposed to COVID before getting tested to get the most accurate results. Here is a list of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,527 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 1,527 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 169,213 cases and 1,931 deaths. The department says 49,892 residents have recovered and 108,272 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,046 people are isolated at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

6 teens arrested after shots fired at vehicle in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six teens were arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in central Bakersfield, police said. No victims were located. Two of the teens, ages 15 and 16, were identified as suspects in an armed robbery at Chester Lane Market the day before, police said. The other four — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County Superior Court to hold certain hearings remotely due to omicron

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Monday, remote proceedings will resume for civil, probate and family law hearings scheduled in Kern County Superior Court due to the arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county. A standing order issued Thursday by Superior Court Presiding Judge Colette M. Humphrey said an exception will be made for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mix of sun and clouds around the valley today. Mild temperatures are expected by the afternoon with Bakersfield seeing temps in the mid to upper 50’s. The Mountain areas looking very nice with sunny skies and temps near 60. Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, but the area remains dry.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Measure N Committee applications deadline extended to Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline for Bakersfield residents to apply to serve on the Measure N Oversight Committee has been extended to Friday. During the three-year term, committee members will review revenue generated by Measure N and make spending recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Bakersfield. Those […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy