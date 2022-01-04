ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Arnold boys soccer ranked No. 6 in nation

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVVHv_0dc60UAI00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team is heading into the new year on a high note as they are currently ranked as one of the top ten teams in the nation.

According to Maxpreps, the Marlins are the No. 6 team in the country and No. 3 in the state. The team currently has a record of 9-0-1.

Arnold shot into the top ten of those rankings after heading to Mississippi and beating a top-ranked Biloxi team, 3-0.

Marlins Braden Masker is still their top score. With 20 goals so far this season, he’s averaging two per game.

Arnold plays their first game of the new year against Lincoln on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bozeman boys basketball cruises past Vernon Thursday night

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team cruised past Vernon 65-28 on the road Thursday night. The Bucks improved to 12-2 on the season and will host Altha Friday, January 7. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-10 and will visit Cottondale Tuesday, January 11.
VERNON, FL
WMBB

Bay boys soccer shuts out North Bay Haven Wednesday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys soccer team shut out North Bay Haven 4-0 Wednesday night at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. The Tornadoes improve to 9-5 on the season and will visit Wakulla Friday, January 7. The Buccaneers fall to 4-7-1 and will visit Wakulla Christian School Friday, January 7.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke one win away from Bay County record

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior wrestler Nick Hejke is one match victory away from breaking the Bay County high school wrestling win record, and will have a chance to do so on Friday. Hejke was close to the record in December, but an unforeseen injury set him back and Mosley head wrestling coach, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Mississippi State
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Arnold duo juggles two sports in same season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s not uncommon for athletes to compete in multiple sports during their four years in high school, but it’s very rare those athletes compete in two sports that are held during the same season. However, Arnold senior Lexy Griffin and junior Karen Jones have been doing it for years. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

South Walton’s Kemper Hodges named 4A Player of the Year

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges was named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Class 4A Player of the Year on Tuesday. Hodges led the Seahawks to a 10-2 record and a region finals appearance in the state playoffs. He completed 203 of 329 passes for 3,077 yards with 34 touchdowns and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxpreps#Marlins#Lincoln#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Bay boys basketball team on five-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team might be 10-5 on the season, but they are quickly proving themselves to be one of the top teams in the area. The Tornadoes are on a five-game win streak, the most recent win coming over Marianna on Monday night. Bay beat the Bulldogs 64-63. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Chipola College instructors teach automotive skills via Discovery Channel

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College automotive instructors are in the eighth season of their TV show, ‘Tech Garage.’ When Chipola College instructor John Gardner began making automotive training videos, he said he never imagined he’d wind-up hosting a TV show on Discovery Channel. “They just got so good the corporations were putting them on […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 1-6-2022

Colder weather moving in behind a cold front, this will not last long as we warm back up for another front on Sunday. Sunshine in the morning but the wind chill ( what it will feel like outside) is going to be cold Friday morning. Rain showers and storms are possible on Sunday likely later […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Local lawyer recognized among top 5% in Florida

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –  A local attorney is honored as one of the best in the state. Larry Perry has been selected as a 2022 Florida Super Lawyer. Perry is the senior partner of Perry and Young Attorneys at Law here in Bay County. Perry describes this award as winning the Heisman Trophy for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Reward offered after Niceville High School break in

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Niceville High School officials are offering a reward after the school was broken into and vandalized on New Year’s Eve. “NHS was broken into last night & several trophy cases were vandalized. $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the low character, sorry individuals responsible,” Principal Charlie Marello wrote […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

JCSO: Jackson County man shot neighbor

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor and tried to prevent the victim and his wife from calling for help, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the Silver Lake area of the county. After the shooting, the victims […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy