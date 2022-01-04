Heat's Jimmy Butler: Helped to locker room

The Miami Heat have already dealt with a number of injuries this season. Star big man Bam Adebayo is already out with a torn UCL in his right thumb. They've experienced the same COVID-19-related absences that most other teams have. But now, they face another key player going down with an injury.
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo all made appearances in the NBA's first return of the fan balloting for the All-Star Game. Butler was No. 5 among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference with 522,513 votes while Adebayo was No. 7 with 141,693. Herro ranked eighth in the frontcourt at 122,224 votes.
The Miami Heat and their fans received a huge scare during the team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Star forward Jimmy Butler was helped off of the floor after sustaining a scary-looking ankle injury. However, Heat fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the latest Butler ankle injury update via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.
PORTLAND (AP) — With Jimmy Butler sidelined by injury and Kyle Lowry ejected in the first half, Max Strus’ return came at an opportune time for the Miami Heat. Strus had 25 points and the Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 115-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night despite Butler’s absence. Lowry’s ejection left the already short-handed Heat with nine players for the rest of the game.
Miami Heat guard/forward P.J. Tucker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tucker will get the start on Wednesday with Jimmy Butler sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Portland. Tucker's Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points, 5.4...
The Miami Heat fought a tough fight on Monday night, though they came up short. Giving the Golden State Warriors all they had to give them, they weren’t able to come through with the victory. When you look at the came with a whole mindset, it wasn’t a terrible...
One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
Back in November, the Milwaukee Bucks searched for immediate help from a veteran as the team needed reinforcements. Like many NBA teams these days, the Bucks utilized the open market for immediate contributors. That's when they landed on signing the four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, who spent a chunk of...
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
The NBA season is well underway and the Golden State Warriors are the current leaders of the pack. They got off to a fantastic start and haven’t looked back once. Nothing has been able to slow Stephen Curry and the Warriors down. Not even players in and out of the lineup because of health and safety protocols.
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
