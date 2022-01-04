ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Helped to locker room

Butler was helped to the locker room after suffering an...

Jimmy Butler
ClutchPoints

Heat fans will breathe sigh of relief with Jimmy Butler ankle injury update

The Miami Heat and their fans received a huge scare during the team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Star forward Jimmy Butler was helped off of the floor after sustaining a scary-looking ankle injury. However, Heat fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the latest Butler ankle injury update via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Heat Overcome Jimmy Butler’s Absence In 115-109 Win Over Portland

PORTLAND (AP) — With Jimmy Butler sidelined by injury and Kyle Lowry ejected in the first half, Max Strus’ return came at an opportune time for the Miami Heat. Strus had 25 points and the Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 115-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night despite Butler’s absence. Lowry’s ejection left the already short-handed Heat with nine players for the rest of the game.
NBA
numberfire.com

P.J. Tucker starting for Heat on Wednesday in place of injured Jimmy Butler (ankle)

Miami Heat guard/forward P.J. Tucker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tucker will get the start on Wednesday with Jimmy Butler sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Portland. Tucker's Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points, 5.4...
NBA
NBA

