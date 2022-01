The Brooklyn Nets traveled to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Normally that game wouldn’t garner much national attention. But it was Kyrie Irving’s first game of the season. All eyes were on the 6’2” guard who missed the first 35 games of the year because he’s not yet vaccinated. The Nets initially decided they don’t want part-time players, but general manager Sean Marks and the front office changed their mind after being hit with a wave of COVID-19 cases.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO