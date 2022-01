When Giselle de la Rosa and Elizabeth Tabish first met on the set of a commercial shoot, the two creatives bonded over some of the things that inspired them most about Austin and film. Central to those conversations were originality and artistry, which they both saw in arthouse film. Not only did the two go on to make films together, but they would eventually create the Austin Arthouse Film Festival, dedicated to showcasing unique films that they felt did not normally receive the platform they deserve. Now in its fourth year, the festival will be digitally available Dec. 26-31.

