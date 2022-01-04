ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Tougher penalties will be made for Union Co. Middle Schoolers who fight in school

wspa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTougher penalties will be made for Union Co. Middle Schoolers who fight in school. Tougher penalties will be made for Union Co. Middle Schoolers who fight in school. Parents react to stricter code of conduct at Union Co. Middle Schools....

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Parents react to stricter code of conduct at Union Co. Middle Schools

Parents react to stricter code of conduct at Union Co. Middle Schools. Parents react to stricter code of conduct at Union Co. Middle Schools. State officials complete review of SC's public & private power grids. Many Upstate schools alter COVID-19 policies in response to DHEC, CDC changes. Upstate Urgent Care...
EDUCATION
wnmufm.org

Oxford elementary and middle schools reopen

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)— Some students in Oxford returned to classes Monday. Officials in essence shut the school system down last month after a gunman killed four students at the high school. Oxford High student Ethan Crumbley allegedly took a gun to school in his backpack and went on a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#Cdc#Weather#Union Co#State#Sc#Upstate Urgent Care#Rutherford Co#Ncdot
tennesseestar.com

Multiple Wisconsin School Systems Reinstate Remote Learning for Students

Multiple Wisconsin school districts on Monday announced a return to remote learning for students, citing a spike in positive coronavirus cases. School systems in two of the state’s largest cities, Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), detailed that students will be forced to learn from computer screens when the new semester begins.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Fauci, teachers unions at odds over reopening schools

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday expressed support for reopening schools after the holiday break, offering guidance that contradicts the push from some teachers unions to keep schools shuttered. Fauci told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos that despite the rising cases of the omicron variant, he believes reopening schools for in-person...
EDUCATION
WBTV

Teachers fighting for PPE

2nd year of Mega Mommy March hopes to end senseless violence throughout Charlotte. A fast-moving low-pressure system is bringing passing snow showers to the mountains & scattered showers to the rest of the area tonight. "We've seen enough death." Charlotte church going remote, offering COVID-19 tests. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘National Shoot Up Your School Day,’ School districts respond to national TikTok trend

(WRBL) — Schools nationwide have caught wind of a viral TikTok trend encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday, Dec. 17 to, “every school in the USA, even elementary.” The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day.’ While […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WSVN-TV

Students must use clear backpacks when they return to school in Michigan

OXFORD, Michigan (WNEM) — Oxford Community Schools is preparing for students to return to the classroom on Jan. 3 with a number of safety protocols. All high school, middle school, and Bridges students will be given a clear backpack when they return and will be required to use them, the school district said. Families are asked to not send their children to school with their regular backpacks or other school materials.
EDUCATION
BBC

High number of teachers 'expected to be off school'

A high number of teachers are expected to be off school this term as rates of coronavirus rise in Guernsey, an education boss has said. Director of education Nick Hynes said his department would be getting daily figures from schools throughout the term and reacting accordingly. The NASUWT teaching union...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools brace for thousands of absent teachers as pupils return

Up to 8,000 teachers are expected to be absent when schools reopen on Thursday, a teaching union has said.John Boyle General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said thousands of teaching staff will not be able to attend schools because of Covid-19.The Government confirmed on Tuesday that schools will reopen as planned on Thursday following public health advice.Public health chiefs gave assurances to school management and unions that it was safe to return to the classroom, despite the high case numbers.Statement following meeting between @NormaFoleyTD1 and education stakeholders today - https://t.co/gtoM7QzM9r— Department of Education (@Education_Ire) January 4,...
EDUCATION
KEYC

Martin County Schools reopen

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin County West Schools returned to classes today. The district closed schools on Dec. 21 after finding a threatening note in a classroom. In an email to parents over the weekend, the district said that while the person who made the threat has not been found, the district and local law enforcement have no reason to believe that the threat is ongoing or that there are new threats.
SHERBURN, MN
wspa.com

January 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero

January 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero. Tougher penalties will be made for Union Co. Middle Schoolers who fight in school. Western NC sees first snow fall of year; NCDOT warns of black ice overnight. SC students return to class this week amid omicron surge. Greenville Co. residents...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy