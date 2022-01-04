Tougher penalties will be made for Union Co. Middle Schoolers who fight in school

Up to 8,000 teachers are expected to be absent when schools reopen on Thursday, a teaching union has said.John Boyle General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said thousands of teaching staff will not be able to attend schools because of Covid-19.The Government confirmed on Tuesday that schools will reopen as planned on Thursday following public health advice.Public health chiefs gave assurances to school management and unions that it was safe to return to the classroom, despite the high case numbers.Statement following meeting between @NormaFoleyTD1 and education stakeholders today - https://t.co/gtoM7QzM9r— Department of Education (@Education_Ire) January 4,...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO