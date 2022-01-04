15 days after grand opening, Marshall Fire destroys restaurant

The Town of Cave Creek and Daisy Mountain Fire District celebrated the grand opening of Cave Creek Station #1 / DMFD Station # 147 today, January 3rd, 2022. Mayor Ernie Bunch and Brian Moore, Board Chairman of Daisy Mountain Fire District, kicked-off the ceremony with opening remarks. The first call from Dispatch came in at 8am. Firefighters, residents, business owners, and representatives of local community organizations were in attendance for the open house to explore the building and new equipment. “This is the culmination of over a year’s efforts to evaluate and improve the services for the town’s residents and business owners. We are happy to have come to an agreement with Daisy Mountain Fire District to provide these services for the community, “ remarked Jim Ford, new Director of Community Risk Reduction for the Town Cave Creek. See Town News & Announcements for more information.
