ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

15 days after grand opening, Marshall Fire destroys restaurant

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rotary Restaurant celebrated the opening...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

UPDATE: Local restaurant destroyed by Wednesday morning fire

Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. The cause of the fire destroying a popular Mountain Home area restaurant remains under investigation. The fire reportedly did not appear suspicious after Fred’s Fish House on U.S. Highway 62/412 near Norfork Lake was a total loss. According to Northeast Lakeside...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Fox 19

Grand Finale Restaurant closing after decades of business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The historic Grand Finale Restaurant is closing its doors after 46 years of business. The Sharon Road restaurant announced the closure on New Year’s Eve on their Facebook. The post did not say why they are closing. Hundreds of people commented on Grand Finale Restaurant’s post...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#15 Days#Food Drink#The Rotary Restaurant
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Fire Department responds to restaurant fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to a restaurant fire. According to GIFD, fire crews responded around 3:15 a.m. to a fire at 40 North Tap and Grille, 520 West Third Street. Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl said upon arrival, fire crews found...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Early morning fire destroys Hawarden family restaurant

HAWARDEN, Iowa — A Hawarden business burned down early Sunday morning, Dec. 26th. Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire at the Central Café, located at 815 Central Avenue. According to Alcester Fire & Rescue, at 1:58 a.m., the department was called in by Hawarden Fire...
HAWARDEN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kicdam.com

Sioux County Restaurant Destroyed By Christmas Night Fire

Hawarden, IA (Radio Iowa)–A restaurant in Western Sioux County is in ruins after a fire tore through the structure late Christmas night. Flames were seen coming from the Central Café in Hawarden by a passing law enforcement officer shortly before two o’clock Sunday morning. Fire Chief Duane...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
CBS Denver

Boulder Restaurants Offering Free Food To Marshall Fire Victims & First Responders

DENVER (CBS4) – A number of restaurants in Boulder are now offering free food to families and first responders affected by the Marshall Fire. More than two dozen restaurants signed up to offer a helping hand. First Bite in Boulder is organizing the meals. Damaged vehicles in driveways of homes that were burned during the Marshall Fire in Superior, Colorado, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims “We’ve experienced more than our fair share of catastrophe in this town but we know the healing power of a good meal,” they stated on social media. Among the restaurants are: Ask’Kara Blackbelly Centro Mexican Kitchen Chautauqua Dining Hall Japango Leaf Vegetarian Restarurant Lindsay’s Boulder Deli Find more on First Bite’s Instagram post. RELATED: Boulder County Officials Running Out Of Room For Physical Donations For Marshall Fire Victims CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.
BOULDER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Is Costco in Superior still standing? A list of businesses destroyed or damaged in the Marshall Fire

The structural damage from the Marshall Fire that barreled through parts of Boulder County in a matter of hours on Dec. 30 is now becoming evident. In total, 991 homes and businesses were destroyed, according to preliminary official estimates. Another 127 structures were damaged. Most were houses. The fire — which covered about 6,200 acres — was the most structurally destructive in Colorado state history. It is now more than 70 percent contained on the perimeter, and areas of significant heat remain. Two people remain missing.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cavecreek.org

Grand Opening of Cave Creek Fire Station

The Town of Cave Creek and Daisy Mountain Fire District celebrated the grand opening of Cave Creek Station #1 / DMFD Station # 147 today, January 3rd, 2022. Mayor Ernie Bunch and Brian Moore, Board Chairman of Daisy Mountain Fire District, kicked-off the ceremony with opening remarks. The first call from Dispatch came in at 8am. Firefighters, residents, business owners, and representatives of local community organizations were in attendance for the open house to explore the building and new equipment. “This is the culmination of over a year’s efforts to evaluate and improve the services for the town’s residents and business owners. We are happy to have come to an agreement with Daisy Mountain Fire District to provide these services for the community, “ remarked Jim Ford, new Director of Community Risk Reduction for the Town Cave Creek. See Town News & Announcements for more information.
CAVE CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy