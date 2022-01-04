15 days after grand opening, Marshall Fire destroys restaurant

DENVER (CBS4) – A number of restaurants in Boulder are now offering free food to families and first responders affected by the Marshall Fire. More than two dozen restaurants signed up to offer a helping hand. First Bite in Boulder is organizing the meals. Damaged vehicles in driveways of homes that were burned during the Marshall Fire in Superior, Colorado, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims “We’ve experienced more than our fair share of catastrophe in this town but we know the healing power of a good meal,” they stated on social media. Among the restaurants are: Ask’Kara Blackbelly Centro Mexican Kitchen Chautauqua Dining Hall Japango Leaf Vegetarian Restarurant Lindsay’s Boulder Deli Find more on First Bite’s Instagram post. RELATED: Boulder County Officials Running Out Of Room For Physical Donations For Marshall Fire Victims CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.

