Police Investigating After Crash Between A Motorcycle & Truck

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State police are investigating a deadly crash in Bernardston on the southbound side of Route 91. According to a statement made by Massachusetts State Police, at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, State Troopers from the Shelburne Falls barracks were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash. Bernardston Fire and EMS were also called to assist the situation. On scene, first responders noticed a 2015 Cadillac SRX that allegedly left the roadway on the right side of the road and crashed into the guardrail before continuing into the tree line.

BERNARDSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO