PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is out of the Philadelphia area, and all speed restrictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are lifted. Officials put these in place to keep speeds down during the wintry weather, capping some major highways off at 45 mph.
All speed restrictions on the major Pennsylvania roadways are cleared.
In New Jersey, speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and Garden State Parkway were lifted last.
Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions.
CBS3’s Chandler Lutz contributed to this report.
Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here.
You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!
Comments / 0