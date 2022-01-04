ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sound Off

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

The incident with these kids breaking glass and stealing an item out of the window is horrible. What parent would...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Penndot
Rolling Stone

Man Allegedly Fabricated SpaceX Job Offer Then Dismembered Parents When They Discovered His ‘Web of Lies’

Like many Americans his age, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson spent the past year or so living at home with his parents. His father, Bart Halderson, and his mother, Krista Halderson, believed he was working remotely for a Wisconsin insurance company while finishing up his community college coursework from his room, according to authorities. His life appeared poised to head in a more promising direction, especially after Halderson announced in June 2021 that he’d been hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and would be moving to Florida later that month. His girlfriend planned to go with him. He told her he’d already rented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Prepare, Pack Your Car For All Situations Heading Into Severe Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through. It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle. The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Cedar City daycare shuts down for the day after burglary

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Employees at a daycare in Cedar City are cleaning up after a burglary that police say happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Cedar City Police say they responded to Discovery Clubhouse around 5 a.m. after a call of a possible break-in. Employees say when they arrived, they […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
CBS Philly

PHA Residents Sounded Alarm On Escape Routes Years Before Deadly Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many questions surrounding the Philadelphia Housing Authority property at the center of Wednesday’s deadly fire, from how many people lived inside the home to if the smoke detectors inside were operational. The main question: What went wrong? Sources close to the investigation tell CBS3 all indications are the deadly fire that killed at least a dozen — including eight children and four adults — was a terrible accident. The @PhillyMayor begins the news conference saying, “losing so many kids is just devastating.” @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/RISTi8SYoL — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 5, 2022 Neighbors and residents told CBS3 they sounded the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s winter weather created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from your car, concentrating on the windows, wipers, mirrors and lights. You need to see and be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Tire Shops And Hardware Stores Busy Ahead Of Expected Snowfall

By: Jessica Guay, Meghan Schiller and Lindsay Ward/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As people brace for winter weather, business is booming for local tire shops and hardware stores this week. Snow supplies have been collecting dust because our area hasn’t received measurable snow since last winter. But now, people in Allegheny County are scrambling to get what they need to be prepared for dicey conditions on roads, driveways and sidewalks. It’s been snowing customers at McCullough Tire in Penn Hills because drivers are getting ready for whatever Mother Nature brings on Thursday. WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports “Boom, once you get the snow in the forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Wyoming Trooper Jumps To Avoid Out-Of-Control Driver In Snowstorm

(CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him. WHP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday. (credit: Wyoming State Patrol) The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80, just west of Laramie, on Tuesday, when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him. Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice. Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wire Thieves Increasingly Targeting St. Paul’s Streetlights

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The city of St. Paul says it’s dealing with a widespread problem of wires being stolen out of streetlights. Lisa Hiebert with the Public Works Department says hundreds of lights have been damaged. “It’s not happening every day, every week. It really kind of ebbs and flows,” Hiebert said. “It’s not just happening in one neighborhood. Unfortunately, it’s happening in areas throughout St. Paul.” The St. Paul Police Department said there’s been an uptick in wire theft since early 2021. “City staff has put additional resources to repair and replace street lights that have...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Philly

All Speed Restrictions Lifted From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Roads After Snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is out of the Philadelphia area, and all speed restrictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are lifted. Officials put these in place to keep speeds down during the wintry weather, capping some major highways off at 45 mph. All speed restrictions on the major Pennsylvania roadways are cleared. In New Jersey, speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and Garden State Parkway were lifted last. Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions. CBS3’s Chandler Lutz contributed to this report. Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Sound Off for Jan. 1

Thanks to Ms. Piraino for sharing her story about her breast implant illness. By sharing her experience she is helping so many women become aware of this problem. I am glad that she is now doing much better. I’m tired. I’m tired of wearing a mask, getting tested and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Biloxi Sun Herald

Sound Off for Dec. 28

It’s that time again. Please be considerate of your neighbors this New Year’s weekend. These fireworks are illegal to be fired within the city limits along the Coast. Fireworks cause anxiety for the elderly, the young, veterans and others with PTSD and pets. So please take your fireworks to the county or to areas designated on the beach. A lot of folks even have to leave their homes to get away from these fireworks. I live in the Eagle Point area and will be calling the Biloxi Police Department to report my neighbors who participate in this illegal activity. Don’t complain about a ticket from the police for disturbing the peace.
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Sound Off for Jan. 7

I live near Eagle Point in Biloxi. Since when did duck hunting inside city limits become legal? Or discharging of firearms within city limits (shotguns for duck hunting)? I have and will continue to call Biloxi police until they do something about it. Police say there is nothing they can do? Here’s an idea: ticket the shooters and maybe they’ll go somewhere where gunfire and hunting are legal. Have some respect for people that live in the area. I’m sure you wouldn’t want me shooting my shotgun in your back yard at 7:00 a.m.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy