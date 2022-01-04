Police searching for suspect in Brimfield that threw object at car, injuring person

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have several officers searching for a suspect in Brimfield Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio, state police are assisting in the search of a suspect wanted for throwing an object through a car windshield, which caused an injury to a passenger inside. State Police have a helicopter, a K-9 unit, and troopers in the town searching for the suspect.

It is currently unknown at the time the injuries of the victim or if the suspect has been caught. 22News has also contacted the Brimfield Police Department but have not heard back yet.

22News will continue to follow this story and report any new information on air and on WWLP.com.

