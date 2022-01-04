ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian shares mixed, oil gains after rally on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308Zfq_0dc5uhIp00
Japan Financial Markets Workers attend a ceremony to mark the first trading day of the year at Osaka Exchange in Osaka, western Japan Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The Japanese sign reads "The first trading day." (Kyodo News via AP) (Uncredited)

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 29,278.31 as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading for 2022. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year's opening ceremony in colorful kimono.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.7% to 7,570.00. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,979.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.3% to 23,206.26. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.4% to 3,627.10.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have been fewer in Asia than in the U.S. and parts of Europe. But worries are growing about an inevitable surge with reported detections of faster spreading omicron.

“While sentiments may attempt to ride on the optimism from Wall Street, market participants have generally been more cautious in taking on more risks in the region,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Some experts say Japan's economy will recover this year, while others are more pessimistic, pointing to long-term social causes that have held back innovation in the world's third largest economy for years, even before COVID-19 struck.

Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,796.56 and the Dow finished 0.7% higher, at 36,585.06. Both indexes eclipsed the record highs they set last Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.2% to 15,832.80.

Smaller company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 gained 1.2% to 2,272.56.

Technology stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big share of the gains. Apple rose 2.5%, closing just shy of becoming the first company to hit a market capitalization of $3 trillion. It briefly traded above that level during the day.

Tesla jumped 13.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.51% Friday. That helped push up shares in banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America rose 3.8%.

The market's solid start to 2022 follows another banner year for stocks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed out 2021 with a 26.9% gain, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019.

The S&P 500's latest milestones, following up on the 70 record highs it posted last year, are a sign investors remain bullish about stocks, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases from virus' fast-spreading omicron variant and expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin pushing up interest rates sometime this year to fight rising inflation.

“It’s been going on for months and months. We’ve had all-time highs and we keep hitting them,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “When you still have a low interest rate environment, which we do, at least for now, (stocks) are the place to be.”

While the strength in technology companies drove the S&P 500 overall higher Monday, the number of stocks in the index that rose were just about even with decliners.

Health care companies fell broadly and kept gains elsewhere in the market in check. Pfizer shed 4.1% despite news that the U.S. expanded use its COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12.

Industrial stocks also fell. Union Pacific, a railroad operator, slid 1.7%.

Investors have several key pieces of economic data to look forward to during the first week of the new year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the services sector on Thursday.

One big event on the U.S. economic calendar this week is the Labor Department's jobs report on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $76.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 87 cents to $76.08 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 35 cents to $79.33 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 115.74 Japanese yen from 115.31 yen. The euro cost $1.1302, inching up from $1.1296.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian#Ap#Toyota Motor Corp#Sony Corp#Softbank Group Corp#Finance#The Tokyo Stock Exchange#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#Ig#Dow#Nasdaq
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

World shares turn lower after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — World markets were lower Friday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street led by declines in big technology stocks. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures also slipped. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall St falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed minutes; cyclicals rise

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, pushing down shares of big technology companies and buoying economy-sensitive cyclical sectors. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in early trading, while value-oriented energy,...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

U.S. Futures Gain; Asian Shares Mixed on Omicron: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures gained, while Asian stocks were mixed in thin trading as investors mulled the impact of the omicron variant on the global recovery. Shares of troubled China Evergrande Group were suspended in Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts advanced at the start of the new year,...
STOCKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
84K+
Followers
81K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy