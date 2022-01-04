ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

NTL basketball highlights & scores – 1/3

By Chuck Brame
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Athens boys and the Sayre girls basketball teams were both in action at home on Monday night.

Williamsport jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter against the Wildcats on their way to a 55-23 win over Athens. The North Penn/Mansfield girls took a 23-6 lead into halftime against Sayre on the road and went on to defeat the Redskins 38-8.

Check out the highlights and NTL scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls basketball

North Penn/Mansfield 38, Sayre 8
Northwest 42, Wyalusing 32

Boys basketball

Williamsport 55, Athens 23
North Penn/Mansfield 59, Williamson 52

Wrestling

North Penn/Liberty 42, Northeast Bradford 15

