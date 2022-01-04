ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Murray scores 35, Iowa hold on to beat Maryland 80-75

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa (11-3, 1-2) hits the road for a Thursday contest at border-rival No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Thursday will be the only regular season meeting between the two teams. Both teams enter Thursday’s game on winning...
IOWA CITY, IA
Bring Me The News

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

Minnesota Gophers women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen is recovering after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery. Whalen, 39, underwent successful surgery Tuesday evening, according to a release from the University of Minnesota. She will not coach Minnesota's game Thursday at Rutgers, instead being replaced by associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis. Whalen's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
Chippewa Herald

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Iowa Hawkeyes

The No. 23 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rode its first-half lead to victory over Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The game featured a meeting between two of the top scorers in the nation: UW’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who are first and third in scoring average, respectively. Davis’ team, however, came out on top after an 87-78 victory in the Big Ten Conference matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Bristol Press

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
KESQ

National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Keegan Murray has gone from overlooked recruit out of high school to the nation’s leading scorer. The sophomore forward is coming off a 35-point game in Monday’s 80-75 win over Maryland. That performance prompted Terrapins’ interim coach Danny Manning to call Murray a first-round NBA draft pick or lottery pick. Murray is averaging 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday night.
IOWA CITY, IA
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Ohio State

Just when Indiana’s offense was looking rote and predictable, a scene all too familiar, Ohio State came to Bloomington and everything changed. Yes, Indiana still went to Trayce Jackson-Davis time and again. And yes, he continues to dominate. He had a game-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five blocks. (The first power conference player with such a stat line this season.) He dunked with authority and worked over former Hoosier Joey Brunk with force. But it wasn’t just those grind-it-out-back-to-basket-low-post looks for TJD tonight. Indiana found him in different spots. He faced up. He scored in transition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

No. 5 Nittany Lions take down No. 6 BYU in big season-opening Clash

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Sophomore blocker Toby Ezeonu (pronounced E-Z-own-you) took it easy is on no one in Penn State’s three set sweep of sixth ranked BYU in Thursday’s season opener. Ezeonu led all players with 10 kills, adding three blocks and five block assists in the win, both were also match highs. For […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vanderbilt beats Arkansas, 75-74

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a 75-74 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, falling to 10-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Stanley Umude scored a season-high 28 points (18 in the first half) for the Hogs, and Au'Diese Toney added 20 points (6-7 FG) in 35 minutes off the bench.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy