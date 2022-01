BROOKLYN (SNN-TV) - Antonio Brown was still in the New York City area yesterday, one day after quitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an extremely public fashion. Rather than return to Tampa, the former All-Pro wide receiver showed up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. While there, he posted a video to his Instagram story from his seat with the caption "It's a new day hit up KD."

