NFL world blasts Baker Mayfield for another brutal performance in Cleveland Browns loss

To say that Baker Mayfield has not had a good go at it this season would be an understatement. The former No. 1 pick is coming off a four interception performance in the Cleveland Browns’ Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Now eliminated from playoff contention, Mayfield was taking on the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field to wrap up Week 17 Monday evening.

A game that included Ben Roethlisberger potentially making his final appearance at home also saw Mayfield continue to struggle big time.

At one point, Mayfield missed on 10 consecutive passes ( a league high for the NFL this season ).

Things were brutal for Mayfield and the Browns’ offense. That included this unit putting up 225 total yards in what ended up being a 26-14 loss. The dude was also sacked nine times, including four by T.J. Watt.

Baker Mayfield stats (Week 17): 16-of-38 passing, 185 yards (139 net), two touchdowns, two interceptions

That’s just not going to cut it. Sure Cleveland’s offensive line didn’t do Mayfield any favors. He was hit a whopping 11 times. It also doesn’t help that the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention while Pittsburgh finds itself battling for playoff relevancy .

Even then, it’s becoming pretty darn clear that Mayfield isn’t the unquestioned starter moving forward in Cleveland.

A campaign that started with Super Bowl expectations has culminated in yet another lost season for the Browns under Mayfield. It’s going to lead to more questions than answers for both the young quarterback and his organization moving forward into the off-season.

Related: Cleveland Browns QB options to replace Baker Mayfield

NFL world blasts Baker Mayfield for another brutal performance

More must-reads: