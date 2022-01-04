ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Amid cold, snowy winter, C.O. shelters see growing need for resources to help care for homeless

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV7fC_0dc5sbDj00

'So much is being done, but there still is so much need.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With homelessness on the rise in Central Oregon and the intensely snowy conditions of late, a growing network of shelters have a lot on their hands.

"Winter is that time of year that you could look outside and imagine how cold it would be, if you didn’t have a home," Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling said Monday.

Wysling said there’s great collaborative efforts between the different agencies, but many places could use additional support.

“There’s Bethlehem Inn, there is Shepherd’s House , there’s the (Central Oregon) Veterans Village, " Wysling said. "So much is being done, but there still is so much need."

In addition to donating winter accessories such as gloves, jackets, beanies, and scarfs, Wysling said they could also use more volunteers.

Right now, Bethlehem Inn, the high-barrier homeless shelter in Bend, is between 70 and 80 percent full nightly.

With the increasing need to practice safety precautions because of the Omicron variant, however, they don't have any more space available, Wysling said.

Larry Kogovesek is chairman of the Cascade Peer and Self Help Center in Bend, and also oversees the Masonic Lodge , also located in Bend.

“It has been a drop-in center for people with mental health and addiction," Kogovesek said. "But because the homeless population has exploded over the last few years, the nature of our clientele has changed as well, and it’s more of a drop-in center for homeless now.”

He added that efforts from the community are always helpful, especially now, and he hopes to eventually expand the shelter to meet the needs of more homeless.

Though the facility does house the homeless shelter during the night, they also offer tools for emotional support, resources, and a shelter during the day. The Cascade Peer and Self Help Center also provides showers for the homeless.

Kogovesek said the Masonic Lodge, which is bigger than The Cascades Peer and Self Help Center, receives about 40 people daily.

But this is just the beginning of winter, and the need is expected to grow.

Wysling advises people to join forces with their local nonprofit to identify core needs and help fill them. You can find out more information on the Homeless Leadership Coalition website.

The post Amid cold, snowy winter, C.O. shelters see growing need for resources to help care for homeless appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

New youth environmental action group begins in Bend

The Green Leadership Coalition is a new program for high school students wanting to get involved with sustainability and environmental efforts in Central Oregon. It's offered by The Environmental Center in Bend. Their first meeting is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. You can find more information on Instagram @green_leadership_coaliton. The post New youth environmental action group begins in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County in ‘surge capacity’ for contact tracing, outlines advice for public

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services said Thursday it is responding to a high volume of COVID-19 cases. Due to the increase in new cases, officials said the case investigation and contact tracing teams are currently not able to contact all residents who test positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours. The post Deschutes County in ‘surge capacity’ for contact tracing, outlines advice for public appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man works to develop backpacking loop around the country

Bend resident Rue McKenrick is working to develop a new, 12,000-mile backpacking loop around the country called the American Perimeter Trail. His mission is to promote environmental conservation. For more information https://americanperimetertrail.org/ The post Bend man works to develop backpacking loop around the country appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Society
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. residents share dog safety concerns near hiking trails

The shooting death of a dog in the Cline Butte Recreation Area New Year's Eve sparked many concerns about dog safety when the Richardson family's dog was shot four times and killed in the Cline Buttes Recreation Area, near Juniper Trailhead. The post C.O. residents share dog safety concerns near hiking trails appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Volunteers#Mental Health#Homeless Shelter#Central Oregon#Bethlehem Inn Executive#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTVZ News Channel 21

Physically disabled homeless in Bend express need for more help

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Not having a place to call home is an uncomfortable situation for many. However, having a physical disability on top of that brings on a new set of challenges. Without caretakers to aid those experiencing physical challenges that prevent everyday tasks, some of the disabled homeless in Bend feel like they're The post Physically disabled homeless in Bend express need for more help appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County puts $7.8 million in ARPA funds into affordable housing projects

The Deschutes County Commission has approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments of $7.8 million to support affordable housing in Deschutes County. The ARPA investments approved by the Board will fund housing projects in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters. The post Deschutes County puts $7.8 million in ARPA funds into affordable housing projects appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy