Steelers keep playoff hopes on life support with 26-14 win vs. Browns

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Ben Roethlisberger walks away a winner in what could be his final home game with the Steelers. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and they got the job done with a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

While much of the focus was on Ben Roethlisberger, who likely played his last game at Heinz Field, it was the Pittsburgh defense that stole the show. The Steelers sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield nine times, intercepted him twice and allowed him to complete just 16 of his 38 passes. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt led the way with a career-best four sacks to put him just one sack away from tying Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5.

The Steelers will finish their season with a road game against the slumping Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. But to make the playoffs, Pittsburgh has to also hope that the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars find their first win in two months by beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Roethlisberger finished his farewell game with just 123 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Steelers offense instead got a huge day out of rookie running back Najee Harris, who had 188 rushing yards and a touchdown. Harris broke the franchise's single-season rookie rushing record that was held by Franco Harris.

