The Federal Aviation Administration has said it will not seek any more delays from Verizon and AT&T in regard to their 5G rollout. Verizon and AT&T have twice delayed their rollout of C-band spectrum, from December 5 to January 5, and now from January 5 to January 19. As we have covered extensively, the delays were sparked by concerns that C-band spectrum could interfere with aircraft altimeters.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO