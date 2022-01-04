ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neither a Fresh Dow Record High Nor Charged Dollar Rally Promises Trend

By John Kicklighter
DailyFx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening day of the trading year found only a portion of the global markets online and what areas were trading were doing so on thinned volume. A record high for a few of the US indices suffers the same question of confidence we ended last year on in trend development...

www.dailyfx.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
#Australian Dollar#Dow#Ism#Spx#Hyg#Gbpjpy#Audjpy
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Pullback Generates RSI Sell Signal Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week even though the 10-Year US Treasury yield climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.75%), and the exchange rate may face a larger pullback ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon

Unlike its high beta counterparts, the Canadian Dollar has been slightly shielded from the risk aversion stemming from the Fed’s hawkish minutes amid the impressive resilience in the oil market with Brent crude futures above $82/bbl. As I have said, previously, I expect the Canadian Dollar to be extremely...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
DailyFx

USD/ZAR Forecast: Positive Week for the Rand with NFPs to Come

USD/ZAR finds resistance at 16.00, bullish flag pattern persists. Yesterday’s U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI miss for the December period pushed the South African rand higher against the U.S. dollar. Continuation of this strength is seen in early trading on Friday despite an amplified hawkish tilt from the FOMC minutes earlier this week.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of +400K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop from 4.2% to 4.1%. Jobless claims are holding near their pandemic-era lows, while the December US ADP employment change report beat expectations handily. Will a strong US jobs support enhance concerns that...
ECONOMY

