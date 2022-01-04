Sivers Semiconductors Receives $2.1 Million Order for 5G Modules

Sequans Communications, a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT, announced that LTE band 65 support is now available on its Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform. In collaboration with EchoStar Mobile, a mobile satellite services provider offering connectivity across Europe through a converged satellite and terrestrial network, Sequans has extended the capabilities of its Cassiopeia LTE platform to include B65, 90 MHz of spectrum that is primarily used for satellite or combined terrestrial/satellite services. The new Sequans/EchoStar Mobile solution comprises the entire modem function, including baseband, RFIC, and front-end, enabling EchoStar Mobile to realize its plans to deploy a converged S-band satellite and terrestrial end-to-end network.
