Sivers Semiconductors Receives $2.1 Million Order for 5G Modules

By Editorial Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSivers Semiconductors AB, a leading technology company that supplies chips and integrated modules announced that the Lithuanian hi-tech company 8devices has placed an order for 5G RF modules...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modules#5g#Tech Company#Technology Company#Sivers Semiconductors Ab#Lithuanian#G Rf#Anders Storm Group
