Sivers Semiconductors Receives $2.1 Million Order for 5G Modules

2021 was an extension of 2020 with the second wave of Covid-19 almost paralyzing the entire world in the first half of the year. However, with experience gained last year, companies were less impacted as they evolved to a hybrid working structure and were able to get work down in spite of lockdowns and restrictions. This year saw digital infrastructure development like never before, from widespread deployment and adoption of 5G, more members in broadband alliances, seamless Wi-Fi deployment to acceleration in 6G R&D.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO