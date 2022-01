Park Sun Young, better known by her stage name Hyomin, is the main rapper, lead vocalist, and lead dancer of the second-generation girl group T-ARA since their debut in 2009. She, along with T-ARA, went on to become one of the top-performing and best-selling idols known for their sexy yet charming auras, and has released numerous hit and addicting songs such as "Bo Peep Bo Peep," "Roly Poly," "Lovey-Dovey," and many more.

