Neighbors say they've gone nearly 2 weeks without trash collection

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Many residents in Brookfield are dealing with trash piling up.

WISN 12 spoke to neighbors on Monday, many of them said their trash hadn't been collected since before Christmas.

"You can drive up and down the road here, you'll notice trash cans just out for days, not touched," said John Proell, who lives in a Brookfield neighborhood. "It's been about two weeks now."

WISN 12 spoke to Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto and the director of Public Works, Tom Grisa.

Ponto and Grisa said on Friday, the city wrapped up a seven-year contract that started with Advance Disposal and ended with Waste Management.

Once the new company, called Green For Life, starts Tuesday, the city expects trash collection to resume normally, with some delays in the first week.

Grisa said some residents may have extra trash piling up because Waste Management had significant staffing issues the past two weeks.

"As the week progressed, Waste Management got further and further behind on collection," Grisa said.

Grisa said Green for Life will likely be at least one or two days behind schedule the first week but expects them to get on schedule after that.

Waste Management told WISN 12 they were looking into the situation.