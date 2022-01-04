Monday night scoreboard – January 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday night’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
DeSmet 74, Deuel 37
Howard 80, Colman-Egan 32
Mitchell Christian 49, Lake Preston 41
Northwestern 70, Waverly-South Shore 58
Rapid City Christian 71, Wall 31
West Central 60, Dell Rapids 51
High School Girls Basketball
Avon 65, Colome 13
Colman-Egan 65, Howard 59
DeSmet 45, Deuel 31
Lake Preston 53, Mitchell Christian 42Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0