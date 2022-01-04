ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday night scoreboard – January 3rd

By Sean Bower
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday night’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

DeSmet 74, Deuel 37

Howard 80, Colman-Egan 32

Mitchell Christian 49, Lake Preston 41

Northwestern 70, Waverly-South Shore 58

Rapid City Christian 71, Wall 31

West Central 60, Dell Rapids 51

High School Girls Basketball

Avon 65, Colome 13

Colman-Egan 65, Howard 59

DeSmet 45, Deuel 31

Lake Preston 53, Mitchell Christian 42

