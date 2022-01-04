ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 17 grades: Bengals get an 'A' for wild upset of Chiefs, Steelers get 'A-' in Big Ben's home farewell

By John Breech
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took six years, but the Bengals are finally back on top of the AFC North and they got there by beating the Chiefs at their own game. In an AFC showdown that actually lived up to the hype, the Bengals topped the Chiefs 34-31 in a wild shootout where Joe...

