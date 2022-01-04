ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Officials alert drivers to hazardous conditions Tuesday morning due to refreezing in southwest, central Virginia

By Amanda Lee
 3 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Road crews and tree trimmers around southwest and central Virginia expect to have a busy Tuesday as they clean up from Monday’s snowstorm.

Colder temperatures overnight and into the morning are expected to cause snow to refreeze, making it more difficult for drivers to see ice on the roads

Roanoke residents make the best out of a snowy day even as thousands are left in the dark

AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean says crews expect to receive more calls on Tuesday, Jan. 4 than on Monday, Jan. 3.

“We are warning drivers that roads are going to be treacherous overnight into tomorrow morning until things can thaw out when the temperatures come back up,” Dean said.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

The AAA representative warns that such cold weather may spell trouble for car batteries.

“At mild or 32 degrees, the freezing point, a battery is 35 percent weaker, so tomorrow morning, when the temperature is really cold, if that battery is having any kind of issue, it’s really going to be challenged,” explained Dean.

VDOT warns drivers of icy road conditions for Monday night into Tuesday morning

Alto Tree Service in Lynchburg is also expecting to receive plenty of calls on Tuesday. The business’ owner, Keller Hopkins, says as ice freezes on tree branches, it increases the pressure, causing branches to snap and fall.

According to Hopkins, “If it’s small and you can manage it by hand and if you live in the city limits, you can just drag it to the street and the city will come and pick that up. But if it’s big, a lot of the times you’ll want to have a tree service come in and get that cleaned up.”

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are working around the clock to clear the streets, but recommend staying off the roads if you can help it.

Len Stevens, VDOT’s communications manager for the Lynchburg District, says the snow event may be over, but you should be even more cautious with ice.

“The thing with the refreezing is that they can do salt brine, you know put it down, but if temperatures get too cold, the chemicals really don’t work,” Stevens said. “There’s a salt brine and a calcium chloride that we can use but if it gets too cold they lose their effectiveness.”

If you have to hit the roads early before the sun has time to warm up any potential black ice, you are encouraged to leave early and take things slow so you can leave plenty of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

