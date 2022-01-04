ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Three dead after SUV collides with snowplow in Maryland

By Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road after receiving a report that an SUV with four people inside had collided with a snowplow.

Three of the SUV’s occupants (two females and one male) have been pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and is in severe condition. All of the individuals are believed to be adults.

The medical examiner is currently on the scene and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The cause of the crash will be investigated for some time, and the victims’ identities will be disclosed after proper notification of next of kin.

Oliver
3d ago

Horrible. Not knowing why or how this accident happend would just be an assumption Some people think since they have a 4 wheel drive vehicle that you can go through snow with no problem and to be able to stop on a dime.So they drive as though it's a normal day thinking their in charge of this snow. Even worse is as the snow plow was in front of them that his blade has pushed the snow to the side of the road and exposed ice which had been their since the morning. It doesn't matter what your driving the ice wins everymtime. we will see as the accident reconstruction team comes up in their investigation.

Passionfruit829
3d ago

My prayers go out to the family as well as the snowplow operator. Absolutely sad.

WAVY News 10

Northam walks back comments pointing fingers at drivers for I-95 stranding

Hundreds of drivers sat in their cars overnight after a winter storm and multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers made it impossible for drivers to continue traveling along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area. After some drivers waited upwards of 24 hours to get off the interstate, the state's response has been under heavy scrutiny.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
