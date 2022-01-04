Domestic violence shooting in St. Louis adds to growing concerns

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police said Eric Rogers shot his ex-girlfriend and her mother near the intersection of Grand and Natural Bridge Sunday morning. Rogers is also accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend after he shot her, before leaving her at a residence in north St. Louis County.

“It hits really deep for me,” said Ke’Shee Dent, who is a survivor of domestic abuse. She is now the executive director of Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a local organization providing support for domestic abuse survivors.

“We don’t want that to be our norm and it almost seems like it’s getting there,” Dent said.

The agency has helped several domestic abuse survivors who suffered gunshots wounds.

“It’s becoming more and more severe,” said Bran-Dee Jelks, program director for Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

The agency is in need of funds to help victims looking to escape an abusive relationship.

“We give up to $1,500 for first and last month’s rent,” said Jelks. “We also educate them on financial literacy, safety planning, and different things like that.”

She said the agency is also focused on educating the public about signs of abuse so victims can escape before it’s too late.

“Don’t take it lightly,” said Jelks. “It’s definitely affecting everybody.”

For more information visit www.2def.org.

