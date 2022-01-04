ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Domestic violence shooting in St. Louis adds to growing concerns

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw8f1_0dc5o5pK00

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police said Eric Rogers shot his ex-girlfriend and her mother near the intersection of Grand and Natural Bridge Sunday morning. Rogers is also accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend after he shot her, before leaving her at a residence in north St. Louis County.

Top story: Omicron surges through St. Louis unfettered; new records set for hospitalizations, pediatric cases

“It hits really deep for me,” said Ke’Shee Dent, who is a survivor of domestic abuse. She is now the executive director of Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a local organization providing support for domestic abuse survivors.

“We don’t want that to be our norm and it almost seems like it’s getting there,” Dent said.

The agency has helped several domestic abuse survivors who suffered gunshots wounds.

“It’s becoming more and more severe,” said Bran-Dee Jelks, program director for Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

The agency is in need of funds to help victims looking to escape an abusive relationship.

“We give up to $1,500 for first and last month’s rent,” said Jelks. “We also educate them on financial literacy, safety planning, and different things like that.”

Trending: $11 million 8,000 square foot home on 125 acres for sale in Wentzville

She said the agency is also focused on educating the public about signs of abuse so victims can escape before it’s too late.

“Don’t take it lightly,” said Jelks. “It’s definitely affecting everybody.”

For more information visit www.2def.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wentzville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Man injured in shooting near Carondelet Park

ST. LOUIS – A man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Alaska Avenue at Holly Hills Avenue near Carondelet Park. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#St#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Man shot in back and leg in south St. Louis Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on California Avenue at Meramec Street. The victim was shot in the back and leg. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy