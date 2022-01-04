ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Vols Heupel thinks there should be a rule on faking injuries

By Kenny Hawkins
Nashville, TN — This past Thursday night the college football season came to an end for the Tennessee Volunteers when they were beaten by Purdue in the Music City Bowl 48-45 in overtime.

It was a game that took 4 and a half hours to play, which has been the norm for several Volunteer games this season.
You could blame it on the TV commercials or maybe the 15 penalties for almost 130 yards called against the Big Orange.
However smart money says it was the number of times Boilermaker players were laying on the turf to try and slow down the Vols fast-paced offense.
There is not a rule against it, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t catch the eye of the ACC officiating crew working the game.

” Josh, do you support some kind of mandatory cooling-off period for injured players before returning to the game, or is that just the reality of the sport?
JOSH HEUPEL: No, it’s crazy. The officials wanted that tonight. I thought that was pretty comical they came up to me and said that.
Q. They said they wanted a rule change? JOSH HEUPEL: Yeah. They think there needs to be a rule change.”

Comments / 9

Debbie Bailey
3d ago

I agree 💯 there should be a rule change! It was obvious what Purdue was up to granted we made mistakes but we should have won even when we were denied the touchdown in OT! I was one angry Vol Fan! It was deja Vu all over again!

Kerma 1
3d ago

Agreed. Almost every other play Purdue had an injured player to slow the pace of the game. It was very obvious.

