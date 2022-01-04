Vols Heupel thinks there should be a rule on faking injuries

Nashville, TN — This past Thursday night the college football season came to an end for the Tennessee Volunteers when they were beaten by Purdue in the Music City Bowl 48-45 in overtime.

It was a game that took 4 and a half hours to play, which has been the norm for several Volunteer games this season.

You could blame it on the TV commercials or maybe the 15 penalties for almost 130 yards called against the Big Orange.

However smart money says it was the number of times Boilermaker players were laying on the turf to try and slow down the Vols fast-paced offense.

There is not a rule against it, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t catch the eye of the ACC officiating crew working the game.

” Josh, do you support some kind of mandatory cooling-off period for injured players before returning to the game, or is that just the reality of the sport?

JOSH HEUPEL: No, it’s crazy. The officials wanted that tonight. I thought that was pretty comical they came up to me and said that.

Q. They said they wanted a rule change? JOSH HEUPEL: Yeah. They think there needs to be a rule change.”

