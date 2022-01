PASADENA, CA – The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl announced Thursday that former Cal outside linebacker Cameron Goode has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 edition of the game to be televised live from The Rose Bowl by the NFL Network at a time yet to be announced on Saturday, Jan. 29. Goode joins former Cal teammate quarterback Chase Garbers in the contest that began in 2012 and was played for nine consecutive years before the 2021 experience was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

