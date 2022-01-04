ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

By Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhAIk_0dc5nzhC00

( KRON ) – Twins Alfredo and Aylin were born in 2021 and 2022, just 15 minutes apart, at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California.

Parents Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo welcomed a baby boy named Alfredo Antonio on New Year’s Eve at 11:45 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, his little sister Aylin Yolanda entered the world at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” said Madrigal in a press release announcing the rare birth. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

Aylin weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz., and Alfredo weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz.

What are the odds of a birth like this? Some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years are 1 in 2 million, the press release said.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who helped deliver the twins, says the birth was one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.

The fraternal twins have three older siblings who are very excited to meet them, Madrigal said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trujillo
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraternal Twins#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Tulare County orchard

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an orchard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella after someone called 911 to report that field […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Kings Canyon National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A preliminary 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Kings Canyon National Park Wednesday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.), the earthquake struck near Bishop, CA which is approximately 30 miles away from Kings Canyon National Park. According to U.S.G.S. interactive map, several residents in Fresno County reported feeling […]
FRESNO, CA
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama makes brave admission about parenthood

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has revealed he felt "bad" for sleep training his daughter even though he finds it "empowering". The 41-year-old and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their daughter, Nakano, who turns 1 in February, in 2021, with Amanda deciding to breastfeed and Wilmer being there every step of the way. The pair chose to sleep train - a method that teaches the baby to fall asleep without help from their parents - and Wilmer admitted that he didn't think he "had the heart for it, because it made me feel bad".
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
YourCentralValley.com

Bill to combat smash-and-grab robberies in California unveiled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGPE) – California voters may get the chance to bring down the $950-and-above threshold for felony thefts in California – a change introduced by Proposition 47’s passing eight years ago. AB-1603, introduced by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, would bring down the threshold amount for felony theft and shoplifting from $950 to $400. Nearly 60% […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Ciara reveals 'serious' injury after day out with her children

Ciara's fun day out with her children ended in disaster after she revealed a painful-looking injury following a nasty tumble. The Level Up singer shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories that saw her and her two eldest kids, Future, seven, and Sienna, four, enjoying a spot of ice skating. But things appeared to take a turn for the worse as she later revealed a snap of her leg with a bandage wrapped around her knee.
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy