ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 20:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected in communities set back from the ocean. Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph along the beaches and headlands. The strongest winds will occur before 8 AM. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Roads may become drifted shut. Blizzard conditions are possible if rain does fall over the snow before winds increase. Target Area: Waterville Plateau HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Waterville, Mansfield, and Palisades. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Expect areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Roads may experience large snow drifts. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds gusts will be along the higher benches and sporadically impact the lower river valleys. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts will impact trees weighted down from recent heavy snows. Power outages may result.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 02:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. Chehalis River Above Doty affecting Lewis County. Newaukum River Near Chehalis affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain, both in the lowlands and the mountains, combined with lowland snow melt to pushed the Skookumchuck River near Bucoda above flood stage Thursday. The river will crest near record flood stage this morning then begin receding later this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Friday the stage was 215.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM PST Friday was 216.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 207.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest corresponds to the previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996, updated to NAVD 88. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klondike Highway#Power Lines#Akst#Coldest#White Pass
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 07:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds will be on higher hills and other exposed locations. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 04:25:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain over the South Slopes of the Olympics and in the lowlands along the Central Coast and Southwest Interior Thursday pushed the Satsop River near Satsop above flood stage. The river will crest this morning then slowly recede this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM PST Friday was 39.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by midday Friday. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Through Friday night * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is continues to rise and should crest around 14 feet between 2-4am Friday. The river should then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued towards midday Friday. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 AM PST Friday, the stage was near 48.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting near 48.9 feet. The river should gradually subside this morning and then fall below minor flood stage later today. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clatsop by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clatsop FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding, caused by heavy rainfall over past few days, will continue along small streams and creeks. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 638 AM PST, Small streams and creeks still running high this morning, with minor flooding still occurring. - Small streams and creeks will continue to run high today, with localized minor flooding. Water will be slowly receding through the day. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:46:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1145 AM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. Deschutes River Near Rainier affecting Thurston County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Pilchuck River Near Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Issaquah Creek Near Issaquah affecting King County. .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deschutes River Near Rainier. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the Deschutes River will flood downstream in Tumwater Valley including the golf course. Minor flooding will also occur in several residential areas...mainly Cougar Mountain and Driftwood Valley. Many roads and farm lands will also be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PST Friday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue fall. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.9 feet on 11/19/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected in communities set back from the ocean. Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph along the beaches and headlands. The strongest winds will occur before 8 AM. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:26:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor; Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. Chehalis River Above Doty affecting Lewis County. Newaukum River Near Chehalis affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain, both in the lowlands and the mountains, combined with lowland snow melt to pushed the Skookumchuck River near Bucoda above flood stage Thursday. The river will crest near record flood stage this morning then begin receding later this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River Above Grand Mound. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 144.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Thurston County will cause major flooding, inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley. Deep and swift flood waters will cover SR-12 and James, Independence and Moon Roads. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Chehalis River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM PST Friday the stage was 143.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM PST Friday was 143.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 145.4 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 141.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties, Lewiston Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Winchester, Mohler, Nezperce, Waha, Craigmont, Gifford, Kamiah, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Areas of blowing and drifting snow is likely on the Camas Prairie. Travel will be difficult in exposed areas, especially for high profile vehicles.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s across the North Carolina mountains this morning. The combination of light snow accumulations along the higher ridges and near the Tennessee border, as well as water from recent rainfall left to freeze on area roadways, will result in areas of black ice developing. The black ice will produce slippery spots on roadways. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing throughout the day in many mountain areas, allowing slippery conditions to persist. Use caution if driving today in the North Carolina mountains, especially this morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Oregon coast and coastal headlands. This includes the communities of Gold Beach, Brookings, Cape Blanco, Ophir, and Reedsport. Portions of US Highway 101 will also be affected. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...ALLEGANY...SOUTHERN ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a half mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 inch or more per hour at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 910 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Lake Erie State Park to near Little Valley. Another band of lake snow causing snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour extends along a line from near Silver Creek to near North Java. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Ashford, Angola, Arcade, Franklinville, Mayville, North Collins, Chaffee and SUNY Fredonia. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 57A. Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 16, and between exits 19 and 21. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy