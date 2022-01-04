High Wind Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 02:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. Chehalis River Above Doty affecting Lewis County. Newaukum River Near Chehalis affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain, both in the lowlands and the mountains, combined with lowland snow melt to pushed the Skookumchuck River near Bucoda above flood stage Thursday. The river will crest near record flood stage this morning then begin receding later this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Friday the stage was 215.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM PST Friday was 216.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 207.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest corresponds to the previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996, updated to NAVD 88. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

