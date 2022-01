The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team will look to open their 2022 portion of the schedule successfully when they head to East Lansing for a two game series against the Michigan State Spartans. It will be the first two matchups between the two schools this season and will get Minnesota to the exact halfway point of the conference season having played two games against every other Big Ten opponent. With potential roster upheaval upcoming due to the Olympics, the Gophers need to take advantage of every game they have with a full complement of players and try to do as they did to the Spartans a season ago when Minnesota finished the season 5-0 over the Green and White.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO