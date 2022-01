With Real Madrid looking to go all the way in La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey and the Champions League, now is the perfect time to use the fringe players. In the earlier parts of the season, Carlo Ancelotti got away with using his first-choice players on a regular basis as there were no knockout games every week, but that is exactly what is about to happen in the upcoming few months of the season subject to Los Blancos advancing in the competitions which they are participating in.

