West Central knocks off Dell Rapids behind Stroup’s 22

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central boys began 2022 ranked 5th in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Poll. The Trojans opened the New Year at home against Dell Rapids Monday night in a game that was postponed back in December.

Grafton Stroup led all scorers with 22 points, while grabbing 5 rebounds and coming up with 3 steals. Braden Herr added 11 points and 4 rebounds while Jacob Krempges chipped in 8 points, dished out 8 assists and collected 4 steals for the Trojans.

For Dell Rapids, Landon Ruesink led the way with 18 points. Shane Stone added 12 while Jack Henry tallied 11 points in the loss.

West Central improved to 4-1 with the win. They’ll play Class B No. 3 Lower Brule Saturday at the Corn Palace as part of the Sacred Hoops Classic.

Dell Rapids fell to 3-2 on the year. The Quarriers are back in action Thursday against Canton.

