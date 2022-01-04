Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 030122

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO