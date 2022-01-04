ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 030122

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold night is ahead, with lows...

www.woodtv.com

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A significant winter storm continues to push across central and eastern Kentucky. Many areas will finish with 5″-11″ of heavy snow before things wrap up from west to east this evening. Many roads are snow covered and several are closed. Some folks may be stranded for hours on Interstates and Parkways.
fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Weekend Cold Front To Bring Gusty Ocean Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...
MIAMI, FL
Environment

